It has been four years since the Provo Municipal Council adopted the Open City Hall online platform for city engagement.
Since that time a variety of questions and un-scientific surveys have been placed on the site to get the general pulse of the community.
More often than not, the participation has been lacking for what the Municipal Council would like to see. Until this year, that is, when the city had to face brew pubs and face masks, according to Karen Tapahe, spokesperson for the council.
“A variety of issues have been placed on the platform since then -- west side planning, support of the Miss Provo scholarship pageant, the proposal to rebuild police, fire and city facilities, parking, housing, General Plan, urban deer, etc.,” Tapahe said.
Tapahe said 2020 has been a banner year for the council’s use of Open City Hall.
“Just in 2020, the number of people participating on Open City Hall has nearly tripled,” Tapahe said. “A survey in February about ancillary microbreweries had 1,342 responses (more than the previous top four topics combined).”
“Within four days, more than 1,100 people had viewed the topic and 860 people had taken the survey,” Tapahe said in a February press release. “This is by far the topic with the most participation on the Open City Hall site.”
Then came spring and summer and with it a world pandemic.
“In April, council-authorized land use applications that will be heard by the council to be placed on Open City Hall for public input on an ongoing basis,” Tapahe added. “With the pandemic canceling in-person neighborhood meetings, councilors didn’t want to lose the valuable resident input on zone changes and ordinance amendments.”
City planners send the information to council staff after it has been through much of the application process, but before being heard by the Planning Commission and Municipal Council. Once the item is up on Open City Hall, Neighborhood Chairs let their residents know via email and in their Facebook groups when there is an item from their neighborhood that is open for input.
“Twenty land use proposals have been posted so far this year,” Tapahe said. “The feedback received on Open City Hall is provided to the City Councilors just before the item is heard.”
In August, a survey on the wearing of face coverings to fight the spread of COVID-19 brought record participation.
“We received 4,368 responses! 1,482 were from registered participants,” Tapahe said. “Registration allows us to know whether or not the participant is a Provo resident. Unregistered participants submitted 2,886 responses. With such high interest in the topic, we didn’t allow the results to be seen by the public until the survey was closed. We wanted to prevent people from trying to “game the system,” but we saw some signs of efforts to add more anti-mask responses.
The online platform has not seen all happy days. In fact, the data from surveys has been challenged as information that is unusable.
“Those upset with the input through Open City Hall have challenged that it is not a scientific survey, and we agree that it is not,” Tapahe said. “This is a public engagement platform. People decide whether or not to participate, just as they decide whether or not to email or call their elected officials, or to attend a council meeting to make public comment.
“Just because every comment at a council meeting is against something doesn’t mean the entire population of Provo is against it,” Tapahe added.
The same is true when council members receive a deluge of email supporting a particular thing. The more input received, however, does help give a more rounded view of what Provo residents think.
“We have made great use of Open City Hall during the pandemic. It has been indispensable,” said George Handley, council chairman. “Of course emails and phone calls are also always welcomed as we gather input and hear concerns from the community, but we read and listen carefully to the voices expressed on Open City Hall.”
For Provo residents who may not be familiar with the online platform, visit: OpenCityHall.provo.org.