Many of Provo’s Christmas traditions are being altered this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, when it comes to getting wish lists to Santa, the city is working extra hours to get it done.
Provo has arranged for Santa's 3-1-1 elves to be on call Dec. 17 for children to deliver their letters to Santa and pick up the treats and gifts he left behind for them.
The elves will be working all day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., so children can stop by the City Center lobby, leave their wish list and pick up their Santa-to-go box.
The elves remind everyone to not forget to wear a face mask, or they might end up on the naughty list.
"In a much-loved tradition, Santa Claus visits Provo City Center every year delivering cheer, along with a bit of sugar and a listening ear," said Nicole Martin, city spokeswoman. "To safely celebrate this year, Santa will stay socially distanced in the North Pole and will instead send his elves with special Santa-To-Go-Boxes."
In years past, a Santa visit included a cookie, hot chocolate, a candy cane and of course, gift wishes, said Mayor Michelle Kaufusi.
"The Santa-To-Go boxes are specially packaged to still bring that experience to our youngest citizens," Kaufusi added.
Each box includes a pre-packaged cookie fresh from Provo Bakery, a hot chocolate packet, candy cane and a small toy.
"COVID-19 has required necessary changes to our holiday celebrations, but in Provo we are still spreading Christmas cheer -- just individually packaged," Martin said.
Provo’s 3-1-1 Santa’s elves are just another way Provo is celebrating the holidays. Each weekend there is a variety of activities going on downtown to keep the spirit of Christmas bright.