Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi believes residents won’t need special eyeglasses to see that Provo has always been forward-looking.
On her final day of her State of the City road trip, Kaufusi met up with residents Francine Bennion and Ginger Woolley. In describing the two women, Kaufusi used the word “incredible.”
In her State of the City address, Kaufusi shared some examples of other “forward-looking” residents.
“On March 23, 1850, William Lemon and a team of surveyors drove a stake into the ground and began laying out some of the very streets we drive today in Provo, including our beloved Center Street,” Kaufusi noted.
In 1913, BYU student Alfred Kelly was asked to use his graduation speech to promote the sale of most of the school’s land. The college desperately needed the money that could be raised by dividing the property into housing lots, according to Kaufusi.
“Alfred was troubled by his assignment. Early one morning, he walked to the property and gained a vision of future students entering beautiful buildings, with books in their hands,” Kaufusi said.
“Later, during his speech, Alfred chose not to talk about selling the property, but instead shared his vision. Provo residents caught that vision and donated enough money for the school to keep its land. We see the results every day, as we pass the beautiful campus,” the mayor added.
During her State of the City, Kaufusi paid tribute to Bennion and Woolley as living visionaries.
“In many ways, their stories echo those of other Provo residents who caught a vision of what Provo could become, then helped bring that vision into reality,” Kaufusi said.
In the 1980s, developers wanted to put a road all the way up Rock Canyon, for a project in the back mountains. Bennion, who had been hiking the canyon since her college days, had a vision. In time, Woolley joined her. Together, they held up that vision of the canyon, and others have rallied to the cause, Kaufusi said.
“With their consistent efforts, the cause has withstood a variety of proposals over time, ranging from condominiums at the mouth of the canyon to a quarry on the cliffs,” Kaufusi said. “Thanks to their cause, we instead enjoy Rock Canyon in its natural splendor.”
Because of their devotion and hard work to save Rock Canyon, Kaufusi honored them with the “Mayor’s Award.”
A colleague of theirs wrote:
“For years, Francine and Ginger were essentially a two-woman show. Francine has spoken powerfully as she has identified various threats to the canyon and explained what needs to be done. Ginger has been the organizer and the persistent voice of invitation that you just can't say no to,” their friend said.
“The Provo Mayor’s award is rarely given. But I am genuinely honored to present the award to each of these dynamic and forward-looking women,” Kaufusi noted.
"The awards they have received are a small token of our gratitude. The larger monument to the cause they fought for is the majestic canyon itself," Kaufusi added.
In closing out her four-day tour of the city, reviewing the safety of the city, its strong economy and the many things that have been accomplished during the COVID-19 pandemic and things that are still in progress, Kaufusi had this to say: “What is the state of our city? It’s magnificent. Why? Because residents like Francine Bennion and Ginger Woolley have consistently chosen to look forward.”