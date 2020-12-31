Provo residents have experienced many things in 2020 they never expected and others they have highly anticipated and hoped for.
To show that even COIVD-19 can’t keep Provo from moving forward, here is a look at the top five stories in 2020.
Provo city hall
Construction on the new Provo city hall officially began at 10 a.m. on Feb. 10, with the demolition of the old Rocky Mountain Drive-in at 50 S. 500 West.
Mayor Michelle Kaufusi, after brief comments on a live Facebook feed, climbed into a large backhoe and dropped the first smashing claw on the drive-in’s southeast side.
“Today is a historic day for Provo City as we see the first visible signs of construction on our new Provo City Center,” Kaufusi said at that groundbreaking. “This day would not be possible were it not for our citizens seeing this need and trusting us.”
After more than 2 years of looking at options and warming residents to the needs and wants of the city, voters approved the Police, Fire and City Facilities Bond in November 2018.
That vote authorized the city to issue up to $69 million in general obligation bonds for the new city center, and for a remodel on Fire Station 2.
“Our goal for the new public safety building is focused on safety and security for our employees and guests, a facility that allows us to be more efficient in our work and large enough to handle future growth,” said Rich Ferguson, police chief in Provo.
The center is not just for the personnel and safety officers but for the residents as well, according to Kaufusi.
“Provo City Center will be the ‘Citizen’s City Center,’ and I want each citizen to be able to track the construction progress, know their money is being wisely spent and feel confident we are keeping the promises we made to them,” Kaufusi said.
With that goal in mind, the city released a new construction website at ProvoCityCenter.org, complete with videos, renderings, a feedback form and a timeline.
While COVID-19 may have slowed some aspects of construction, Scott Henderson, serving as project manager, remains optimistic with the set timeline.
"Construction of Provo's New City Center building remains on budget and on schedule. The pandemic has made large crew management difficult and many supply chains are not as reliable,” Henderson said. “Working with our design team, VCBO Architecture, and general contractor, Layton Construction, the focus has stayed on quality and efficient construction management. This beautiful and effective building will be a net result of these committed efforts."
Provo Municipal Airport
The beginning of 2020 was also a celebration period for Provo residents as plans for the new and expanded Provo Municipal Airport and its four new terminals took shape.
Anticipated costs includes $40 million for the terminal and apron expansion, along with additional costs for parking, utility extension and road connections, according to city administration.
The latest allotment, granted on May 4, from the FAA is $9 million designated for terminal expansion. City funding includes utility and road improvements, grant matches and internal projects for cost savings.
“Of the 439 grants given nationally, the Provo Airport was #9 and was the only regional airport in the top 10 (the other nine were international airports),” said Kaufusi in a press release. “Provo is destined to be the second busiest commercial airport in the state upon completion.”
Kaufusi added, “The cumulative governmental funding commitment shows not only the airport’s economic potential, regionally and statewide, but also our geographic ability to partner with the Salt Lake International Airport and other airports in the region to foster growth in commercial air service in the future.”
So far, the airport has been awarded $23 million from the FAA in infrastructure grants. The announcement of an additional $9 million comes from a $1.187 billion grant fund for airport safety and infrastructure throughout the country.
The money will be available for 100% of the eligible costs under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. An industry report on these grants can be found at https://flyingmag.com.
To keep the flying customers happy, Allegiant airlines announced on Aug. 27 a new Provo to Denver route and on Nov. 17 Allegiant announced flights to Orange County, California, the gateway to Disneyland and other amusement and entertainment locations. It is anticipated that other airlines being talked to will come to Provo when the new terminal and gates are completed in 2022.
East Bay Golf Course
In order to facilitate the building of a new medical school adjacent to the East Bay Golf Course, a 3-hole redesign was started and completed.
As part of the completion and redesign, the facility dropped the name East Bay Golf Course and went back to the original name of Timpanogos Golf Club.
"Transformative change is a term you hear every once in a while. If you want to see an example of it, look at the new Timpanogos Golf Club,” said Scott Henderson, director of Parks and Recreation. “Pick your most dynamic change. Is it the newly remodeled championship course, the lighted par 3 course, family friendly golf facility, or the lighted driving range and golf training features? All this progress was made and finished during a pandemic.”
Labor and operations were tough, but success is always tough, Henderson added. The Timpanogos Golf Club will revolutionize golf nationally through these dedicated efforts.
Provo’s Fire Station 22
As part of the November 2018 bond election, residents of Provo voted to renovate and rebuild Provo’s Fire Station 22 in northeast Provo.
The station was dedicated and had a ribbon cutting for the public on Sept. 11, Patriot’s Day.
“For the first time in 20 years, I have the honor of opening a new fire station,” Kaufusi said at the event. “It is appropriate to open it this Patriot’s Day. It needed to be opened today. This is a noble and selfless profession — firefighting. They run into a burning building while everyone else is running away.”
Kaufusi added firefighters look out for all because they have an inner calling.
“We can never truly repay you for your sacrifice,” she said. “What we can give you is a place to lay your weary heads at night.”
The station includes not only sleeping areas, restrooms and showers, but also a fully equipped professional kitchen and a community center. The community center is one of only a handful included in fire stations across the country and is not just for the firefighters but also for others to hold meetings, including Boy Scout Troop meetings and other kinds of neighborhood gatherings.
Provo’s Fire station 22 is located in northeast Provo on Canyon Road.
Coupled with that addition to the public safety of Provo, Police Chief Rich Ferguson and Chief Administrative Officer Wayne Parker received special recognition in 2020.
Ferguson was named Utah’s Police Chief of the Year. Parker was named the International City Manager of the year.
"Chief Richard Ferguson has always been a leader. From his days in Major Crimes to rising through the ranks, he has always been a positive role model to those above him and below,” said Brent Jex, President of the Utah Fraternal Order of Police. “He has been a long time member of the FOP. To watch his leadership when Joe (Shinners) was killed last year was remarkable. He was there for us, cried with us, prayed with us, and made sure we were all ok, well as ok as we could be in that situation. For those reasons, I submit Chief Ferguson as FOP's Chief of the Year."
Kaufusi added her thoughts to Jex’s comments.
"I've always known we had the best police chief and I'm glad it's finally official," Kaufusi said. "Despite the challenges COVID-19 is creating for everyone, I'm so glad we have the technology to make sure every citizen who Chief Ferguson tirelessly serves can see this recognition and know how much he cares for them and this community."
Parker has served three mayors and nearly 20 years in Provo. He is the person many people rely on for institutional knowledge and understanding of Provo.
Provo Fire and Rescue Chief James Miguel says he is excited to have his new station fitted for high tech and to have much more room for his firefighters.
In addition to the administrative stories of 2020, the Provo Municipal Council had two major long-running discussions that should be noted.
Brew pubs and ancillary breweries
After months of working on the issue, the council approved a zone change and a Class F beer license that now allows ancillary breweries in restaurants in certain areas of Provo.
This took seven months, numerous public hearings, discussions, a public try at a referendum that came up short.
Notable mention
After several zoning proposals, lobbying by residents and developers, the council approved a new hillside overlay zone to protect the east benches of Provo.
The long-term effects will still allow for development but with stringent rule and regulations, particularly on keeping the hillside in its natural state as much as possible.