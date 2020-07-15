Misinformation on social media surrounding a shooting at a recent protest in downtown Provo found police and city officials not only trying to work an active shooting investigation, but trying to calm the rumor firestorm.
To ward off any other issues that would bring misinformation and rumor to the public, Provo has developed a new fact-based website, http://ProvoRumorStop.com.
The site’s goal is to dispel community misinformation by directing citizens to a credible source online, according to Nicole Martin, Provo’s public information officer.
“A topic-based image gallery of easily shareable, fact-based graphics encourage citizens to help ‘set the record straight’ by sharing online,” Martin said.
“Social media is a powerful tool for government communications given its ability to quickly reach a large audience. It’s when the information being shared is in fact misinformation that it can become a challenge for cities, and in our case, a potential public safety issue,” Martin said.
Mayor Michelle Kaufusi is concerned that public relations with the police department are being diminished.
“Police-community relationships are too important to Provo’s public safety and quality of life to allow false rumors and misinformation to undermine community goodwill and trust built up over decades,” Kaufusi said.
Provo Police Chief Rich Ferguson said he found the false rumor of Mayor Kaufusi issuing a stand-down order to police to be an unnecessary distraction during the investigation.
“We’re dealing with one of the more significant incidents I’ve seen in 30 years and the biggest thing I’m hearing is that the mayor told us to stand down on the Monday protest. That’s absolutely false. Flat-out lie. It did not happen,” Ferguson said.
Speaking directly to the citizens, Mayor Kaufusi said she hoped this website and other communications efforts underway would help the public regain confidence in community safety.
“Provo City has a well-deserved reputation as one of the safest cities in the nation — this incident does not change that. What it does is offer opportunity for improvement,” Kaufusi said.
“Public safety is your top concern and when that feels threatened you want and are entitled to timely, accessible answers,” Kaufusi added. “Our hope is by having 24/7 accessibility to facts, with a community motivated to help us combat damaging rumors, we can quickly squash false rumors and provide the facts necessary for a civil, solutions-based conversation.”
Martin said the police department, Kaufusi and the city council all received a flood of angry emails and phone calls, as well as reading hundreds of social media comments — most continuing to spread misinformation.
“The frustration and daunting communication challenge is that misinformation grows and feeds on itself exponentially unless a city can find efficient and effective ways to quickly combat it,” Martin said. “Responding one-on-one, even with the best intentions, will fail due to a simple lack of resources, leaving citizens rightfully frustrated, confused and most importantly, potentially unsafe. Technology in this case can hopefully help restore some measure of comfort by providing information and answering questions.”
ProvoRumorStop.com officially launches Thursday at 9 a.m. with a Facebook Live Conversations with Kaufusi between Chief Rich Ferguson and the mayor addressing this unsettling time for Provo, lessons learned and how citizen communication can improve in the future.
To watch the Facebook presentation with Kaufusi and Ferguson, visit http://youtu.be/W22zUt7OGv8.