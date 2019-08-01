Several hours of light to moderate rain Wednesday did some good work on the Alaska Fire, reducing fire activity, said Kim Osborn with the U.S. Forest Service.
The fire has held at 401 acres and is currently at 10% containment, numbers which Osborn said will be updated this evening.
Crews were able to tie in containment lines to a rock face on the south flank of the fire, Osborn said.
Thursday morning, there will be pockets of smoldering material, Osborn said. Dry, hot conditions Thursday will likely produce more fire activity throughout the day, which will help crews identify hot spots to focus on.
Some of the terrain on the east side of the fire is difficult for crews to reach because of the rocky, steep terrain, meaning crews will attempt to use natural barriers to keep the fire from spreading.
Osborn said that with hot, dry weather expected the next couple of days, crews will be focusing on making sure containment lines are in place to keep the fire from spreading further.
Due to the fire, the Bonneville Shoreline Trail is closed from Slate Canyon to Little Rock Canyon, Osborn said.
Wayne Bartholomew Family Park is also closed due to fire fighting air operations having a base there.
Air operations on the fire had to be suspended Thursday morning for a while after a drone flew over the fire. It is illegal to fly drones over fires where air operations are in progress. There is a Temporary Flight Restriction over the area, Osborn said.
"If you fly, we can't," Osborn said.
No evacuations are in place and the fire is not currently threatening any structures.