The RaYnbow Collective at Brigham Young University is celebrating Pride Month with a virtual art show Friday through Sunday.
“The goal of this art show is to explore the spectrum of LGBTQ+ student's and alumni’s experiences at BYU,” said Maddison Tenney, RaYnbow founder. “We have over 20 artists showcasing their work, including alumni who have gone on to work as professional creatives.”
In an interview with BYU’s Daily Universe, Tenney, a senior from Hooper, said she founded the RaYnbow Collective to “create a community of love, support and kindness for students who identify as LGBTQ. The account features anonymous stories in a similar vein to the anti-racism account Stop Your Silence, as well as art and poetry about the LGBTQ experience at BYU. It also highlights 'safe spaces' (offices that indicate support for LGBTQ students) seen on campus.”
“Tenney said she had been passionate about advocacy and helping the LGBTQ community since she came home from her LDS mission, but the ‘blatant homophobia’ surrounding this semester’s Rainbow Day spurred her to take more action. She drew inspiration for her initiative’s name from efforts to protest Rainbow Day,” the Universe reported.
Tenney said she wants BYU students to remember that love is the key to better understanding and that Christ loved all people completely and unconditionally.
Tenney said if students are to be true representatives of Christ, whether they agree with people’s choices, the very best way to love God is to love people.
Tenney has received support from professors and professional artists who want to give LGBTQ+ students a venue to share their gifts and skills.
Updates and the link to the show will be posted on the RaYnbow Collective’s Instagram account @raynbow.collective or https://www.instagram.com/raynbow.collective.