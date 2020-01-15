Don't worry, the diseased raccoons spotted in Provo do not have rabies.
The Provo Police Department has received several calls over the past six months from Provo residents across the city who had spotted sick or injured raccoons, according to a social media post.
The animals had runny noses and eyes, disorientation, cracked paws and were wandering aimlessly. Although those symptoms can be mistaken for rabies, officers said the raccoons were diagnosed with canine distemper.
"While we want to assure you that these raccoons are not rabid and not contagious to humans, citizens should by no means approach or touch these animals under any circumstances," the post states.
Last May, education program Wild Aware Utah reported several similar cases of raccoons with distemper that were discovered in Utah County.
The virus spreads through airborne exposure and attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems of puppies and dogs, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.
The Provo Police Department advised residents to ensure their pets have updated vaccines and avoid contact with wildlife.
Additional sick raccoon sightings can be reported to the nonemergency dispatch line at 801-852-6210.