Petitioners hoping for a November ballot referendum on whether Provo should have a Class F beer license for ancillary breweries or brewpubs, are seeking a recount after being told they came up just short in the official count.
Amanda Ercanbrack, Provo city recorder, announced Thursday after an official count by Rozan Mitchell and her staff in the county elections office and a second count by the city, that there were 3,019 valid signatures. Petitioners needed 3,157 valid signatures to get on the ballot.
That’s a difference of 138 signatures. For Kim Santiago, the main name on the petition, that small of a difference warrants another official count.
“The final numbers were so close that we’ve requested a recount that will take place (at 10 a.m.) on July 29,” Santiago said. “We appreciate Provo City and the Utah County elections office working with us on this.”
If the referendum had received the valid number of voter signatures, the voters would only be voting on the Class F beer license, not on if there should be brewpubs or not in Provo, according to the city.
In validating voters, Mitchell said that typically 20% of the petition signatures will not be valid.
Petitions were circulated while residents were in the orange phase of the “Stay Safe, Stay Home,” social quarantine for COVID-19. In April, Gov. Gary Herbert provided options for those collecting signatures.
Santiago said gathering the signatures had been an exhaustive process, in part due to COVID-19 and also new laws that require a certain percentage of signatures from each voting district rather than just being at-large.
With COVID-19, the referendum signers were allowed to use email and digital gathering as well as door-to-door petitions.
“The districts were a challenge,” Santiago said. “Especially the Central District. They’re not there. It’s mostly students and they are not in school. There were a lot of empty apartments.”
Santiago said they needed about 500 signatures from the Central District and got less than half of that. They had to make it up in other districts.
“We have 50 volunteers with about 15 doing the lion’s share of the work,” Santiago said previously. “It has really been a community effort.”
If the recount comes back in favor of the petitioners it will be printed on the November ballot.