Between the silver bells, toys and live Christmas trees, there is a lot of area for getting hurt during the holidays.
Rich Woodruff, regional director of communications at the Red Cross, has released of number of safety checks for parents and residents to ensure their celebrations end happily.
Trees and decorations
“When purchasing an artificial tree, look for the label ‘Fire Resistant,’” Woodruff said. “Although this label does not mean the tree won’t catch fire, it does indicate the tree will resist burning and should extinguish quickly.”
Woodruff also suggests, when purchasing a live tree, people should check for freshness.
“A fresh tree is green, needles are hard to pull from branches, and when bent between your fingers, needles do not break,” Woodruff said. “The trunk butt of a fresh tree is sticky with resin, and when tapped on the ground, the tree should not lose many needles.”
When it is time to set up the tree at home make sure to place it away from fireplaces and radiators. Because heated rooms dry live trees out rapidly, be sure to keep the stand filled with water.
Place the tree out of the way of traffic and do not block doorways.
Woodruff suggests cutting a few inches off the trunk of your tree to expose the fresh wood. This allows for better water absorption and will help to keep the tree from drying out and becoming a fire hazard.
It is suggested that people use noncombustible or flame-resistant materials to trim a tree. They should choose tinsel or artificial icicles of plastic or nonleaded metals. Leaded materials are hazardous if ingested by children.
Never use lighted candles on a tree or near other evergreens. Always use nonflammable holders and place candles out of children’s reach.
“Take special care to avoid decorations that are sharp or breakable; keep trimmings with small removable parts out of the reach of children to avoid the child swallowing or inhaling small pieces; and avoid trimmings that resemble candy or food, which may tempt a child to eat them,” Woodruff warned.
Woodruff urged residents to remember to wear gloves to avoid eye and skin irritation while decorating with spun glass “angel hair.” Follow container directions carefully to avoid lung irritation while decorating with artificial-snow sprays.
Bright ideas for lights
Before decorating, Woodruff said to check each set of lights — new or old — for broken or cracked sockets, frayed or bare wires, or loose connections, and throw out damaged sets. Do not run cords under rugs or furniture.
When setting up villages, tree lights and other decorations, people are to use no more than three standard-size sets of lights per single extension cord, Woodruff said, and never use electric lights on a metallic tree.
Before using lights outdoors, check labels to be sure they have been certified for outdoor use.
“Plug all outdoor electric decorations into circuits with ground fault circuit interrupters to avoid potential shocks,” Woodruff warned. “Turn off all lights when you go to bed or leave the house. The lights could short out and start a fire.”
Friendlier fireplaces
“Do not burn wrapping papers in the fireplace,” Woodruff said. “A flash fire may result, as wrappings ignite suddenly and burn intensely.”
Woodruff also cautioned that, before lighting any fire, people should remove all greens, boughs, papers, and other decorations from fireplace area. Check to see that the flue is open.
Trouble-free toys
“Follow recommended age ranges on toy packages,” Woodruff said. “Toys that are too advanced could pose a safety hazard for younger children.”
To prevent both burns and electrical shocks, don’t give young children (under age 10) a toy that must be plugged into an electrical outlet. Instead, buy toys that are battery-operated.
When it comes to games, Woodruff warns, children under age 3 can choke on small parts contained in toys or games. Government regulations specify that toys for children under age three cannot have parts less than 1 1/4 inches in diameter and 2 1/4 inches long.
Woodruff encourages people to use safety and common sense as they decorated and prepare for a festive holiday season.