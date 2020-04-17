It appears to be deja vu all over again in the efforts to allow restaurant owners in downtown Provo to have ancillary breweries as part of their establishments.
On Feb. 18, the Provo Municipal Council approved a land use amendment to allow ancillary breweries in two downtown zones, and in the regional shopping center zones.
Two days later, that decision was challenged in the form of a referendum by former councilman and mayor George Stewart, and other former council members and city leaders.
The signatures on the referendum application included Kim Santiago, Kay Van Buren, Paul Warner, Cindy Richards, Steven A. Christiansen, Dave Acheson, Dave Knecht and Sherrie L. Spencer.
With the rise of COVID-19 and possible regulations that could be attached to a new class of beer license just for ancillary breweries, the referendum was held back.
On Tuesday, the Provo Municipal Council voted 4 to 3 to pass a Class F beer license, with the intention to add more to the already determined regulations. The additions would include density – kind of like a brewpub social distancing idea – where they would have to be a certain distance from each other.
The idea of distancing would be used so a brewpub district could not be formed in the downtown area or at the large regional malls like Provo Towne Centre or The Shops at Riverwoods.
By Thursday, the same group with Santiago as the first signature, filed a new referendum that would ultimately put the new license up to the voters in November.
According to Amanda Erchanbrack, city recorder, the group needs to collect 3,157 valid signatures to be placed on November’s ballot.
They are required to collect 7.5% of the 42,097 registered voters' signatures from throughout the city. Signatures cannot be centered in one area of the city.
The breakdown in the numbers needed from each voting district required by law is as follows:
-- District 1: 821
-- District 2: 387
-- District 3: 627
-- District 4: 813
-- District 5: 509
While residents are in a "Stay Safe, Stay Home," social quarantine for COVID-19, Gov. Gary Herbert has provided options for those collecting signatures.
On April 2, Herbert issued an executive order making it possible for Utahns gathering signatures for citizen referenda to continue gathering handwritten signatures through email or fax.
Herbert released the following statement: “Citizen initiatives are an important part of our democratic process here in Utah. At this time, however, door-to-door signature gathering poses an unnecessary health risk, both to signature gatherers, and to the households they visit. This order creates a path forward for the signature-gathering process for referenda while preserving the requirement for handwritten signatures.”
During public hearings on the zoning and licensing issue, Santiago, a nurse and former councilwoman, said she was concerned for many reasons about the approval of the ancillary breweries.
Santiago said that in every ordinance placed on the dais, there are the wherefores and whereas clauses. The last whereas clause says, “This will further the health, safety and welfare of the city of Provo.”
“If you can’t say that you shouldn’t vote for it,” Santiago said in February’s public hearing. “It does the opposite. It makes beer a fad and trendy.”
Santiago also noted at the time, there was plenty of talk about cultivating more diversity in the city and that a brewpub would contribute to that.
“Why can’t we just embrace the city we are,” Santiago said. “There is a lot of talk about diversity. I argue we are more diverse by being ourselves, and not like every other city in America.”