County residents interested in filing for a city council seat or for mayor of their city have until 5 p.m. Monday to do so; unless your city is doing ranked-choice voting.
Cities opting in for RCV include Vineyard, Payson, Lehi, Springville, Woodland Hills, Goshen and Genola. Candidates in these cities will file Aug. 16-17 for the November ballot. They do not have a primary.
In Provo, as of Thursday, three individuals had filed for mayor. That includes incumbent Mayor Michelle Kaufusi, M. David Gedo Sanchez and Dalton Beebe.
There are three council seats up for grabs: Citywide 1, plus Districts 2 and 5. Each of those seats has one candidate as of Thursday: Katrice MacKay for Citywide 1, George Handley (incumbent) for District 2 and Rachel Whipple for District 5.
Last week, Councilman David Harding announced he would not seek another term for his District 5 seat.
If nothing changes before the 5 p.m. deadline, there will be a primary only for the mayoral seat.
“We’d love to see more people file,” said Amanda Ercanbrack, Provo city recorder. Given the timing of the deadline, she added, with school out and families able to enjoy a much more normal summer after a long pandemic hibernation, “it has caused people to pause.”
Provo will be doing vote-by-mail ballots. They will be mailed three weeks before the Aug. 10 primary election and three weeks before the Nov. 2 general election.
Ercanbrack said her offices will be open Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to file. They are typically closed on Fridays.
As of Thursday, Orem was a bit shy on candidates like Provo, according to City Recorder Jody Bates. Jim Evans is, so far, the only candidate who has filed for mayor. Current Mayor Richard Brunst will not be running again.
As for the city council seats, there are three open. Councilman Brent Sumner is not running again. Incumbents Tom Macdonald and David Spencer have filed. New candidates that have filed include LaNae Millett, Nichelle Jensen and Mickey Cochran.
“We’ve made it easier with the ballot drop boxes,” Bates said. “Ballots can be dropped off at any box in the county. If you work in one city and live in another, you can drop the ballot on the way to work.”
All cities in the county not doing ranked-choice voting will also have the 5 p.m. Monday deadline with hope there are enough candidates for an August primary.
For more information, residents are asked to contact their individual city recorder’s office.