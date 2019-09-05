In 50 years, the medical equipment, photographs and other memorabilia buried inside Revere Health’s time capsule will likely be seen as archaic and in some cases, obsolete.
A lot is expected to change in health care in the next few years, much like it has in the five decades Revere Health has been in Provo.
“It’s hard to believe we are middle-aged now,” said Scott Barlow, the CEO of Revere Health, at a time capsule ceremony Wednesday.
Revere Health employees celebrated the 50-year anniversary Wednesday morning at the organization’s Provo campus to look over its history and bury a time capsule that will be unearthed in 50 years.
Revere Health started with three physicians in 1969 in Provo. It now has more than 400 physicians, 1,900 employees and multiple locations across Utah. It rebranded in 2015 to Revere Health.
Wynn Hemmert, a former president of the organization, addressed those gathered Wednesday to talk about his own history with the group and how medicine has changed since he came to Revere Health. When he started medical school, CT scans were new and naloxone, which reverses opioid overdoses, was considered a miracle drug.
The business went through many evolutions and fought to continue existing as it separated from Utah Valley Hospital decades ago.
“We were motivated out of fear and out of providence to become what we are now,” Hemmert said.
Scott Bingham, the president of Revere Health’s executive committee and chairman of the board of directors, said the company’s leaps of faith led to improvements and rewards. He referenced the company’s multiple locations while standing in front of the pit for the time capsule, joking that the organization has gotten good at digging holes.
Within the next few decades, he expects the company will increase access points to doctors, will move more care online, will offer personal coaching and will provide upfront service costs.
“Competitive pricing will be the norm,” he said.
The company will also shift to a hospitality mindset.
“We are in this for the long term,” he said.
Revere Health presented a tree to Provo to symbolize its growth in the community. It will also give potted plants to the other cities it is located in.
Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi congratulated Revere Health on its success as a business, but also thanked it for its role in her own life. Revere Health helps her family when it ends up in one of its clinics, and also played an important part in her childhood.
Kaufusi said her mother worked for Revere Health as a single mother raising seven children.
“Without you, we would not have had food on the table, we would not have had gas in the car,” she said.