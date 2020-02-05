A new student-run, pro bono physical therapy clinic is working to help reduce pain in the community.
“We are very excited to see patients,” said Calvin Lee, a student pursuing a doctorate in physical therapy at the Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions.
Lee and Allie Harper, who are in the same program, spearheaded the founding of the student-run pro bono clinic, which provides physical therapy services to low-income patients.
The clinic, which began last month and runs for a few hours on Wednesday, is able to see four patients a week, helping to open up the caseload at the Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions Foundation Community Rehabilitation Clinic, which shares the same space in Provo.
About 40 students work under the direction of volunteering Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions faculty in the student-run pro bono clinic.
Lee said they started the student-run clinic as a way to gain more experience and help others.
“The profession itself is based a lot on helping the community,” Lee said.
For Harper, it was a way to volunteer.
“It’s a distraction from schoolwork and is putting our schoolwork to use,” she said.
The clinic includes a student board who will continue running the clinic after Harper and Lee graduate.
For the Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions students, Harper and Lee said the student-run clinic gives students managerial experience and allows second-year students to mentor first-years.
The student-run clinic began on the five-year anniversary year of when the Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions Foundation Community Rehabilitation Clinic was founded.
The foundation’s clinic gives students the opportunity to shadow faculty, is run by paid staff, gets patients by referrals from other clinics and is funded by donations.
But when it began, it started with secondhand equipment and no patients.
“When I first walked through the door, it was cricks,” said Coleby Clawson, the clinic’s director.
Since then, the pro bono, nonprofit physical therapy clinic has donated millions of dollars in services to the community. It saw about 6,000 appointments last year.
Clawson said the clinic helps patients reduce pain, use fewer pain medications, walk again and be able to return to work.
“It’s a great experience for the physical therapy students on multiple levels,” Clawson said. “This helps them get their hands on patients with real problems.”
Helping patients while they’re in school, he said, will help motivate students to continue to do pro bono work after they graduate and begin their professional careers. He said working in the clinic also helps the underserved population and teaches the students empathy and compassion.
Clawson said the new student-run clinic helps with the Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions Foundation Community Rehabilitation Clinic’s ability to help patients, who currently have to wait two to three weeks to be seen for an appointment.