Officials at the Provo Police Department confirmed Tuesday that crews are working to recover the body of man who fell from a cliff in Rock Canyon near Provo.
According to Sgt. Nisha King with the Provo Police Department, a friend of the man called around 8 a.m. to report that the man was stuck on a cliff in Slate Canyon.
Police discovered that he was in Rock Canyon at about 8:30 a.m. after pinging the hiker's cell phone.
The man was hiking by himself, according to police, and told the friend he was "up Squaw Peak on a rock face."
Police say that the man fell before crews were able to arrive.
The man is reported to be a 43-year-old Provo resident.
Provo Detective Nick Dupaix stated family members were notified of the death, but did not disclose the identity of the man.
The man's body was recovered at about noon Tuesday via air ambulance.
This story is developing and will be updated.