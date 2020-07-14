After the initial arrest of a Provo woman last week, Provo police took a second individual into custody after officials say he was involved in the desecration of a dead human body for over five hours.
According to the probable cause statements filed in support of the arrests, Provo City Police Department officials were dispatched to America’s Best Inn and Suites after receiving reports of a drug overdose on Tuesday. Authorities arrived on scene to find a man beyond lifesaving measures, reporting that he had been dead for some time.
A guest at the hotel had contacted police after she witnessed a woman and another man allegedly push the body into the hotel’s parking lot using a wheeled office chair.
The man involved was identified as 22-year-old Jake Thomas Miller of Provo after police arrested 21-year-old Francesca Delfina Farias-Swenson of Provo on July 9 and found she had contacted Miller for assistance. Miller and Farias-Swenson had been staying at the hotel with the deceased man before his overdose, according to arrest documents.
Throughout the course of the investigation, authorities discovered Farias-Swenson made 34 phone calls, FaceTime video and Facebook Messenger Calls from 4:47 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. While none of these calls were to emergency services, some communications were sent to Miller.
In messages to Miller, Farias-Swenson asked him to come to the hotel, stating the man who was overdosing still had a pulse. However, authorities allege the man did not have a pulse by the time Miller was contacted.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Farias-Swenson had allegedly been taking pictures and videos of the man as he was overdosing and after he had died, and images timestamped after noon showed early signs of decomposition indicating the man in the video had been dead for some time.
The images and videos were reportedly captured the morning of the man’s death, beginning just after 6:45 a.m. and continuing until after noon. A handful of the pictures and videos also included captions that read “Vogue” or “Drugs kids.”
Miller and Farias-Swenson also allegedly removed evidence of the overdose by flushing illegal substances in or hiding them in the water tank of the toilet.
Provo Police officers received a call at 12:42 p.m. from a concerned citizen who alleged that Farias-Swenson had been distributing images of the deceased man. After receiving the call and arriving on scene, the guest who had contacted police told authorities Farias-Swenson and Miller stated they did not want officials involved. When Miller discovered the guest had contacted police, he allegedly left the scene.
Farias-Swenson allegedly told police in an interview that she and Miller had moved the body out of the room so it would be on camera, according to arrest documents.
Miller was arrested under the suspicion of third-degree felony abuse or desecration of a dead human body, class A misdemeanor obstruction of justice, and class A misdemeanor reckless endangerment.
He is currently being held in the Utah County Jail on $8,930 bail.