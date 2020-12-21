A serious accident and decreased work hours have left Sara and John wondering how they will provide Christmas gifts for their children.
Sara was involved in an accident in July, which resulted in a torn aorta and required heart surgery. Since then, she has not been able to work.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Sara’s husband, John, has experienced decreased work hours.
“Just putting food on the table is really hard,” Sara said. “Christmas is out of reach.”
Sara said all that matters is that her children, who are both young teenagers, have something special on Christmas morning. She has already been the recipient of much service and is grateful for the kindness that has been shown to herself and her family.
“I am so, so grateful for all the help I have gotten since my accident,” she said. “It brings me to tears sometimes. I don’t know how we would have made it without all of the help. I have a lot to be thankful for.”
Sara is hoping that the help will continue for Christmas so her daughter and son will have something to open on Christmas morning.
Her son is 15 years old and could use a new coat, jeans, t-shirts and boots. He likes to read books, including those by author Stephen King. Gift ideas include a new longboard and gaming supplies.
He would also really love to have a PlayStation 5. He really just enjoys things that other kids his age enjoy, Sara said. His favorite color is green.
Sara’s daughter is 13 years old and is in need of a new coat, winter boots, gloves and shoes. She enjoys reading teenage-level books, especially fantasy.
She would enjoy gifts of makeup, nail polish and a longboard. Her favorite color is blue. One thing that she really wishes for is a puppy.
Sara is grateful for the Sub for Santa program and for those who are willing to help others who are going through hard times, as her family is right now.
“What is important is that they won’t be left with nothing on Christmas morning,” Sara said.
All names of Sub for Santa participants have been changed. To help a family like this one, call the Sub for Santa hotline at (801) 356-6300 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or visit https://subforsanta.org.