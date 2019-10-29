If developers cannot hook directly to a 36-inch sewer pipe connection that runs under Interstate 15, then they should count on not doing much building in west Provo until 2025.
The Provo Municipal Council voted Tuesday to develop a temporary policy on how developments must be handled until infrastructure is available in five years when the needed sewer lines will be installed and the previous policy would retire.
Developers that typically build out at 100 to 400 homes at a time will be relegated to closer to 20 to 40 homes a year; depending on sewer utility availability.
There are some current concerns that will also play into the development of west Provo. According to Councilman Gary Winterton, Steve Gleason, Provo Municipal Airport manager, wants close attention on housing developments in relation to the airport.
“Please help us protect the airport,” Winterton said on behalf of Gleason. “Please, no residential developments in the airport protection zone.”
On Nov. 6, the city will break ground for the new expanded terminal with four new gates with a potential of 10 at the airport. That could facilitate bringing in and out several flights a day. The growth of the airport will have an effect on homes built too close to the facility.
The council said airport zones had been taken care of, and if not it will be as a protection for all entities.
The second issue, Dixon Middle School, will be decided with November’s bond election. The potential move of the school to the west side could put off developers. The school district will get priority.
The council would like to keep the 7-year pay-as-you-go plan in place. They believe some developers may come to the city to accelerate that.
There are two sewer lift stations planned to help with current developments like Ivory Homes Broadview Village north of Provo High School. Other than that, there are fewer than 600 sewer connections available.
According to Cliff Strachan, executive director of the City Council, it’s taking about 18 months for projects to move forward.
Some of the time constraints on westside developments in the next three to five years could be solved just by how long it takes to get approvals, environmental impact studies, traffic studies and anything else a developer must provide to the planning commission and council.
The council voted unanimously with David Sewell and David Harding missing, to have city staff develop the official policy that allows for a phased approach to development. It will be brought to the council work session Nov. 12 and voted on in the regular council meeting on Nov. 19.