Like carpenters and construction crews working on new developments across Provo, Mayor Michelle Kaufusi announced Wednesday she is seeking a second term noting, “We’ve only just begun.”
On Wednesday, Kaufusi announced she would like to see these projects come to fruition and was the first person in Provo to officially announce her candidacy for reelection.
Kaufusi, the first woman mayor of Provo and a fiscal conservative, has seen the beginnings of the new airport terminal, the development of a new city hall, growth at major city hubs, including downtown and from Mountain Vista Business Park at the very south of the city to Riverwoods shopping center at the north.
On Tuesday, she helped knock down the old Shopko building on the University Parkway signaling the start of construction at The Mix at River’s Edge.
Announcements that Provo Towne Centre is hoping to have some sort of new housing development as well and the new Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine, a redesign on the popular Timpanogos Golf Club (formerly East Bay Golf Course) and myriad other developments is a testament to Kaufusi’s desire to keep Provo strong and moving forward in the 21st century.
“We’ve only just begun,” Kaufusi said. “With an airport expansion, downtown transformation and infrastructure advancements, Provo is getting noticed for all of the right reasons.”
Kaufusi says she has shown she can keep Provo moving forward. However, the mayor said it is only the beginning and is now looking forward to the future.
Of all things, Kaufusi said she is running because of the people and what can be accomplished through the combined efforts of the residents.
“While we live in an amazing place with recreational amenities, educational opportunities, and a thriving economy — the secret sauce of Provo’s success is the people,” Kaufusi said.
Kaufusi said she is looking to the end of the current pandemic crisis so she can take the city to the people and meet with them again.