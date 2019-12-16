Amy, a single mom of five, needs a Santa’s helper this Christmas.
Earlier this year Amy and her husband divorced, and he left the area without notice. That left Amy, who married out of high school, to provide for her children.
She said she soon realized entry-level jobs don’t provide what she needs, so Amy is now a college student as well. She is hoping to be able to provide for her kids, but not this Christmas.
The children’s needs and wants are simple. All of them need warm clothes like sweaters, long-sleeved shirts, jeans and shoes. Some need coats and one needs a Sunday dress.
The oldest of three girls is 15 years old and wears a size 2 pants, small shirt and size 7 shoe. Her favorite colors are yellow and navy. As for books, she likes fantasy, romance (Regency era) and historical fiction. She would like a set of Uno cards, ballroom dance shoes and hair products.
Her 10-year-old sister particularly needs a coat plus warm clothes. She is a size 0 pants, small shirt and wears a 7.5 shoe. Her favorite colors are yellow and turquoise. She would like books that are fantasy or science fiction and she particularly is hoping for “Guts” and “Drama” books. She would like a lava lamp, board games or card games.
The youngest girl is 10 years old. Besides warm clothes, she particularly needs a Sunday dress. She wears a girl’s size 14 in pants and shirts and a size 7 in shoes. Her favorite color is pink. She would like the book “Ella Enchanted” as well as fantasy books and “Judy Moody” books.
The two youngest are boys. The older of the two is 9 years old. He needs warm clothes, like a coat. He wears a boys size 10 slim pants and 10 shirt, and a size 3 shoe. His favorite color is blue. He would like some “Captain Underpants” books, the “Weird but True Facts” series and “Dogman.” He likes Legos, dinosaur toys and spaceships and astronauts.
The youngest boy is 7 years old and wear a boy’s size 7 slim in pants and 7 shirt and size 1 shoe. His favorite color is blue and green. He also likes “Captain Underpants” books, bug fact books and would like the “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie.”
All names of Sub for Santa participants have been changed. To help a family like this one, call the Sub for Santa hotline at (801) 356-6300 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or visit http://subforsanta.org.