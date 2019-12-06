The most joyous time of year, the holiday season, may not be so bright for Kathryn, a single mother of nine children.
Kathryn, a stay-at-home mom, has gone through a divorce after more than 13 years of marriage. All of those years she spent raising children.
Because she has little ones still at home, Kathryn needs to be there with them. She recently lost her job and is now looking for something she can do from home.
The large family just recently got into a home through a local housing program. All of the children need pants, shirts, sweaters or hoodies, socks and shoes or boots, a book or two and some kind of toy.
The oldest male is 16 years old wears a size 42 pants, XXL shirts, shoe size 11 and likes the color blue. He would like books on sports and adventure stories. He likes the Steelers, anything sports and the PS4-2k20.
The oldest female is 15. Her pant size is 14, shirt size is large, shoes 10.5 and she likes black as her base color. She likes mystery and non-fiction books and would like crafts, rugby items including cleats for playing.
The 13-year-old female would particularly like a hoodie. She is a size 13 pant, large size shirt and 9.5 shoes and likes the color blue. She would like books on crafts and fiction stories. She would also be happy with art supplies, makeup and hair accessories.
A 12-year-old male also would like a warm hoodie and clothes. His pant size is 38, shirt is XL and shoes are size 9.5 his favorite color is blue. He wants books on sports, and would like things football related and school supplies.
The five youngest in the family are all female, they all claim to like the color pink and all of them would like hair accessories and slime in their stockings.
Additionally, the 10-year-old girl needs a hoodie and boots, as well as clothes. She wears a pant size 14, medium shirt, and 5.5 shoe size. She would like adventure books and Judy Moody and mystery books. She would also like crafts.
The 8-year-old girl wears a size 10 pant, medium shirt and size 2 shoe. She wants Judy Moody and Junie B. Jones books. She would like play kitchen accessories, along with the slime and hair things.
The 7-years-old female wears a pant size 14, shirt is large and shoe size a 4. She also likes pink and wants the Junie B. Jones book series and if not slime, Elmer’s glue to make slime at home.
The two youngest girls need the same thing. One is 5 years old the other is 4 years old. They wear pant size six, medium shirt and shoes size 11. Both like pink. The 5-year-old would like alphabet books and Read Out Loud level 1 books. She also wants a Barbie and accessories.
The 4-year-old needs clothes including boots and a sweater. She would like princess book and pre-school learning books as well as a Barbie and accessories to play with her sister.
All names of Sub for Santa participants have been changed. To help a family like this one, call the Sub for Santa hotline at (801) 356-6300 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or visit http://subforsanta.org.