What started out as a good year for Cora has ended up with a major surgery, loss of a job and a husband who walked out.
With all that has gone on, and with Cora just barely getting her first paycheck from a new job before Christmas, she is worried her four children will not have a visit from Santa this year and she needs your help.
All of the children need warm clothes including pants, sweat pants, shirts, shoes and sweaters. The girls would each like a dress as well. The youngest needs footie pajamas, long sleeve onesies, jeans or leggings.
The oldest female is 10 years old and wears pant and shirt size 10. Her shoes are size 1. She likes the color pink. She loves comedy or joke books, Raina Telegemier and the Baby Sitters Club. She would like a doll and doll house, arts and crafts and a skateboard.
Next is line is an 8-year-old female. She wears a size 7 in pants and shirts and kids size 13 shoes. Her favorite color is purple. She would also like comedy books, particularly Gale Galligan books, or funny books. She would like a play kitchen, dolls arts and crafts and a skateboard.
The male of the family is 3 years old and wears pant and shirt size 4 and a size 8 in children’s size shoes. He likes the color red. He would like number and ABC’s books and pop up books. For toys he would like “PJ Masks” cars and Paw Patrol.
The youngest in the family is a 1 year old and wears size 24 months and children’s shoe size 5. She also likes pink. She would like picture books and board books, she likes stuffed animals, teddy bears and age appropriate baby toys.
All names of Sub for Santa participants have been changed. To help a family like this one, call the Sub for Santa hotline at (801) 356-6300 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or visit http://subforsanta.org.