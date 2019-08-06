A 19-year-old man sustained serious injuries after he ran into a car while skateboarding on Squaw Peak Road in Provo Canyon Friday.
According to a press release from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the Eagle Mountain man was riding a skateboard down Squaw Peak Road when he drifted into the opposite lane of travel as he went around a curve just below the Squaw Peak overlook, about four miles from U.S. Highway 189.
As he crossed into the other lane, a car driven by a 22-year-old, also from Eagle Mountain, rounded the curve and hit the skateboarder.
“The driver was in the correct lane of travel and could not avoid the man on the skateboard,” UCSO said in the press release.
The man on the skateboard hit the front end of the car and sustained serious injuries. UCSO said that he is believed to have broken both legs above the knee.
The man was transported to Utah Valley Hospital.
“Those who engage in skateboarding on public streets are required to obey the same traffic laws as those driving motor vehicles,” UCSO said in the press release. “That includes, among other things, obeying speed limits (20 mph on Squaw Peak Road), driving only in the correct lane, and, like bicycles, remaining near the right edge of the road.”
Officials do not know exactly how fast the skateboarder was traveling, but they said that it was “obviously fast enough that he was unable to stay on his side of the road and not able to avoid hitting the car coming up the road.”
The driver of the car and his passenger were uninjured.