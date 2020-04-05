With all classes being moved online and school administrators urging students to leave campus, some Brigham Young University students who live off-campus have had success in ending their rental contracts while others have not.
Julie Brooks, a first-year law student at BYU, posted a petition on Change.org on March 18 calling on landlords to let students living in off-campus BYU housing terminate their contracts so they can go home with their families.
“Many students are at high risk for COVID-19 or have loved ones who are high risk,” Brooks wrote in the petition. “Given that infection is imminent, why should a student wait to get infected or to see a loved one get sick before terminating their contract?”
In an interview, Brooks said the petition quickly gained momentum and was signed over 6,000 times its first day online. As of Friday, over 18,200 people had signed the petition.
“Honestly, I’m not really an activist in any sense — or at least I wasn’t a few weeks ago,” said Brooks. “And so I was not trying to start any movement or anything. I was just so mad that I couldn’t sleep.”
In the petition, Brooks cited a clause in the BYU-approved housing contract stating that a lease may be terminated “if the student leaves school due to a verified unforeseeable and unexpected catastrophic loss or serious illness.”
Brooks said she interprets this to mean that students should be able to terminate their leases during a public health crisis.
When Brooks emailed Legend Real Estate, the company that manages her apartment complex, she said she was told that her contract couldn’t be canceled for 120 days.
“The contract remains in force and is still binding between the tenant and the landlord,” the real estate company said in an email to Brooks obtained by the Daily Herald. “Requests for modification of this decision should be emailed to the Legend Real Estate office … Modifications to rental contracts will not be considered until after COVID-19 passes.”
In March, Legend Real Estate owner Tim Metler told the Daily Herald that decisions about rental contracts are made by individual landlords or property managers.
Brooks said she had been unsuccessful in terminating her rental contract as of Friday, adding that she has talked to multiple students who have lost their jobs or are at high risk and haven’t been able to get out of their leases.
The law student added that social distancing is often difficult to do in student housing “because you have like three people in one bedroom and those beds are 2 feet apart.”
“College living is close together,” said Brooks. “It’s meant to be that way. That’s kind of part of the college experience. But close living is not conducive to a pandemic.”
Brooks said she has talked to attorneys about the possibility of taking legal action on behalf of students who are unable to end their off-campus housing contracts.
Other BYU students have had success in terminating their leases. On March 19, the Village at South Campus, which houses BYU students, sent an email to tenants regarding the COVID-19 outbreak and BYU’s decision to transition to online classes.
“We sincerely care about the safety and well-being of our residents. This experience is stressful in many ways and we want to help alleviate your stress where we can,” said the email, which was obtained by the Daily Herald. “With this in mind we have made the decision to allow each of you the option of terminating your lease, without penalty, as of March 31st, 2020, if you want to do so.”
Benjamin Schneider, a junior studying economics at BYU, said he tried selling the remainder of his off-campus housing contract with Banbridge Square apartments after his hours were cut at the bakery he worked at.
When it started getting “less and less possible and feasible” to sell his contract, Schneider said he emailed his landlord explaining his financial situation and asking that his lease be terminated.
About a week later, Schneider got an email from his landlord notifying him that the apartment owners would allow him to cancel the contract and that he wouldn’t have to pay rent for May-July, saving Schneider more than $1,000.
Schneider, who is now living with family in Idaho, said he agreed to give up the $500 deposit and $380 last month’s rent payment that he paid at the start of the contract, adding that an official agreement on the cancellation hadn’t been reached as of Thursday.
“I would be worried if I was still in Provo,” said Schneider, “just because I didn’t have that sense of security as I do being at home with my parents where we have food storage and water storage.”
Schneider added that he appreciated his landlord recognizing the need to let him leave his student housing.
“I think not allowing students to go home and being worried about their rent payments, that’s kind of rough on the student,” he said.
On March 25, Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi said in a written statement that she had “heard from a lot of BYU students and their parents, asking for my help in getting students released from their housing contracts.”
“The city can’t modify these contracts, but we can encourage things from the sidelines,” Kaufusi said. “In that spirit, I hope that landlords who are in a financial position to do so will factor compassion into their decision making. And I hope students and parents will be courteous and cooperative in trying to work through these issues.”
According to a statement provided by BYU spokesperson Carri Jenkins, the school’s “Off-Campus Housing Office provided information to landlords/managers/contracted property owners letting them know that the university has encouraged students to leave, recognizing the university does not have the authority to mandate students be released from legally binding contracts ...”