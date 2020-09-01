Splash Summit Waterpark will begin a multi-million dollar renovation project Sept. 8, focusing on the redesign and refurbishment of the popular Lazy River water ride.
The phased renovation project will give guests a new experience as they drift along on a Rainforest River, according to Nick Strong, spokesperson.
“The all-new Rainforest River will transform the current Lazy River into a rainforest setting as guests float along the pristine river,” Strong said. “In addition to the new theming, the river will receive new waterfalls and other aquatic features as well as new pumps and motors that will increase flow and filtration.”
The project will start following the closure of the park on Labor Day weekend and is expected to be complete by opening day 2021.
“We are committed to improving the customer experience at Splash Summit and based off of customer feedback, we decided to reinvest into the park starting with the renovation and re-theming of the Lazy River,” Strong said.
Since the water parks’ opening day in 1989, the Lazy River hasn’t seen any changes” said Spencer Shumway, owner of Splash Summit Waterpark. “Adults and children alike will absolutely love the new changes. The Rainforest River will make you feel as if you’re floating down a river deep in the rainforest,” Shumway said.
Splash Summit Waterpark has hired well-known master artisan Stefan Lukowski to oversee the project.
Lukowski has studied in some of the world’s most prestigious universities and has used his expertise to design custom interior and exterior finishes for both residential and commercial projects across the globe, according to Strong.
“We’re definitely excited to work with Stefan on this project,” said Jodi Johnson, director of customer experience. “From the moment the management team met Stefan, his passion for the project has sparked a fire and an excitement within the company."
Formerly known as Seven Peaks Resort, the water park recently celebrated its 30th anniversary.
“I cannot think of a better way to celebrate than with this renovation,” Jonson said.
Current season pass holders receive exclusive pricing on 2021 season passes now through Sept. 30. For more information, visit the Splash Summit website: www.splashsummit.com.