For kids who need some incentive to keep reading while they are out of school, Splash Summit Waterpark (formerly Seven Peaks Waterpark) has just the ticket — literally.
“Splash Summit Waterpark is offering its Summit Reader Program to every elementary-aged student (grades K-6) in Utah,” said Nick Strong, waterpark spokesman. “The Summit Reader Program is a simple, no-cost initiative that encourages literacy throughout Utah.”
The program requires students to read a minimum of 500 minutes from March 20 through April 30.
“Students who complete the 500 minutes of reading will be given a day pass to Splash Summit Waterpark valid anytime during the 2020 season,” Strong said. Strong said all the materials and instructions that parents need to manage the program are available online.
“In light of the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak impacting our state, Splash Summit is happy to play a small part in creating a positive impact in our community,” Strong said. “We are proud and excited to offer elementary students an incentive to encourage them to stay diligent in their studies as they face the obstacle of learning in an at-home setting.”
All Utah school districts have been contacted and will send the reading program information through online updates with parents or students' care providers.
“We hope this program gives students something to look forward to and brings some level of excitement to students statewide as they look forward to the time when they can leave their homes, enjoy summer and get back to normal life,” Strong said.
Splash Summit Waterpark, formerly known as Seven Peaks Waterpark, is Utah's largest water park, with more than 15 water attractions including five drop slides, a 500,000-gallon wave pool and more.
For more information on the water park, guests can visit http://splashsummit.com. To find out more about the reading program visit http://splashsummit.com/read.