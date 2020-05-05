Splash Summit Waterpark, formerly Seven Peaks Water Resort, laid out its plans for safe social distancing Monday as it prepares to open this summer.
It will be the first summer for the new owners. On Feb. 19 the water park announced it was under new ownership and was preparing the park to open for the 2020 season.
The 17-acre water park still features 15 water slides, a 500,000-gallon wave pool and eateries. Among the other changes will be the water park’s logo, tagline and website, https://splashsummit.com.
In a letter to patrons Monday, Splash Summit said its top priority is the safety and well-being of guests and staff.
“We continue to monitor and follow the guidance of federal, state and local officials regarding COVID-19,” the letter from management said. “Opening day is coming and we want you to rest assured that when it does, we are adhering to safety and sanitation guidelines set forth by Utah County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), as well as industry best practices.”
Splash Summit’s planned opening day of May 23 has been changed to 10 a.m. Friday, May 29.
According to Nick Strong, spokesman for Splash Summit, “The CDC states: ‘Proper operation, maintenance and disinfection (e.g. with chlorine and bromine) of pools and hot tubs should remove or deactivate the virus that causes COVID-19’.”
Strong said precautionary measures to help increase the water park’s focus of cleanliness at the water park include:
• Providing hand sanitizer stations for individuals at entrances, exits and throughout the park.
• Cleaning staff has been significantly increased and is regularly disinfecting high-touch areas (door handles, buttons/switches, handrails, restroom surfaces).
• Implementing social distancing measures in queue lines, concession areas and all areas of the park. Lounge chairs will be placed in groups of 20 or less, throughout the park. Staff members will monitor those groups.
• Symptom checking in public and business interactions.
• Screening for employee and guest wellness.
• Implementation of face coverings for food staff.
“We ask that guests who are immuno compromised or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to stay home,” the letter requested.
For a more comprehensive view of Splash Summit health plan, starting Tuesday residents can visit https://www.splashsummit.com/COVID.
Adjustments to these procedures may be forthcoming as health recommendations change, according to Strong.
“Splash Summit Waterpark is staying abreast of any changes in the current situation through daily updates from the CDC and the Utah County Health Department,” the letter states. “We value each guest who visits our park and hope these measures give you confidence that we are taking necessary precautions in this evolving situation.”
Strong added, “We remain committed to providing you and your family with a safe, clean and fun environment. We look forward to helping your family create fun and special memories this summer.”
In 2019, Seven Peaks refurbished the slides, added new features to the kiddie area, increased water temperature and made other much-needed improvements within the park, according to Strong.
“These improvements have paved the way for an enhanced guest experience at this iconic water park and we will continue to improve guest experience in 2020 and beyond.”
Added upgrades include restaurant and dessert options and, by customer request, Strong said they are bringing pizza back to the park.
Strong said the water park still intends to contribute to the community through its elementary school reading programs.
“The new identity builds upon the history of the park while it also opens doors to the future,” Strong said. “Splash Summit will focus on the water park and making it a heightened experience. We are now changing the small things.”
Splash Summit will offer the public the new Summit Season Pass for $39.99. It will no longer participate in the Pass of All Passes program. For more information on pricing, visit the Splash Summit website.
In April 2018, Parkprovo, LLC, which owned the Seven Peaks Water Park in Provo, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court District of Utah. The park remained closed that summer.
Last year, a new management company, Cannonball Management, operated the park and opened for the 2019 season. It tried to up its game with special entertainment venues including animal acts and more.
The owners invested about $1 million worth of repairs and upgrades into the park, including: new boiler systems and water pumps. The slides were also upgraded and refinished.
Since then, the park was sold to a group of unnamed partners, and a new management team has been retained to run the day-to-day operations.