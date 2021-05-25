Get your beach towels and swimming gear ready, Splash Summit Waterpark is ready to receive patrons.
Splash Summit Waterpark in Provo, Utah’s largest water park, announced this week it will open at 10 a.m. Saturday for its second season since taking ownership of the former Seven Peaks Waterpark.
“Our guests and team members are ready for the return of fun in the sun,” said Jodi Johnson, general manager. “Last year, we were fortunate enough to remain open throughout the summer and operated the park in a safe manner consistent with local health department guidelines, and this year we plan to continue to provide a safe environment where families and friends can spend time together.
“I think there will be some amazing reunions this summer for families and friends,” Johnson added.
As promised late last year, Splash Summit Waterpark has completed a quarter stretch of a multi-year renovation on the lazy river. The all-new Rainforest River is set to debut on opening day.
“The Rainforest River has completely elevated the status of the park and will delight guests as they float around this new masterpiece enjoying the sights, sounds and smells of the Rainforest,” said Spencer Shumway, owner. “This is just the first step towards a completely elevated experience at the water park.
“As the weeks, months and years go by, you’ll feel notable differences at the park, and we’re thrilled about the changes that are happening here,” Shumway added.
The new Rainforest River was announced in September 2020 and staff members have been working around the clock to ensure an on-time opening.
The multi-million dollar, Disney-esque, renovation includes a completely new look for a quarter stretch of the river complete with trees, plants, shrubbery and even a Mayan temple. The renovation also includes new pumps, motors, lights and propulsion system for the river.
Stefan Lukowski, world famous landscape designer, helped with the rain forest design, where many of the plants are hand-designed, according to Nick Strong, vice president of marketing.
"Stefan's worked on Provo Beach Resort, Baja Mar Resort and several A-list celebrity homes," Strong said.
With more than 15 water attractions including five drop slides, a 500,000-gallon wave pool and the all-new Rainforest River, Splash Summit is a clear summertime destination.
“Our goal is to provide a safe and fun environment for families and friends to make lifelong memories,” Strong said.
“The all-new Rainforest River will transform the current Lazy River into a rainforest setting as guests float along the pristine river,” Strong said. “In addition to the new theming, the river will receive new waterfalls and other aquatic features as well as new pumps and motors that will increase flow and filtration.”
Grassy areas at the waterpark have been upgraded and new restaurants will be open including Good Grinds Hawaiian Cuisine, according to Strong.
Splash Summit will offer the public season passes for $49.99. Daily Herald users can get their season passes for just $34.99 using promo code DAILY. For more information on pricing, visit the Splash Summit website www.splashsummit.com.