Flags, fireworks and country music. After a year off, the "Stadium of Fire" is back for 2021.
The "Stadium of Fire," part of the annual America’s Freedom Festival, kicked off at 8 p.m. Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, where approximately 30,000 attendees packed in, eager to celebrate ahead of the 4th of July holiday.
Freedom Festival Executive Director Jim Evans welcomed the crowd of 30,000 back after last year’s "Stadium of Fire" was canceled for the first time in its 40-year history due to COVID-19 restrictions.
A half-dozen skydivers dropped from the sky and circled around the stadium as American flags attached them flapped in the wind. After a few minutes of circling the field, they dropped down and came to a running or tumbling halt near the 20-yard line.
Next, the Stadium of Fire Dancers lined up across the field in ruby leotards and performed a routine utilizing red exercise balls.
After that came the arrival of the colors and introduction of first responders John Oseguera, Mindy Nelsen, Jill Holker and Jake Dennison, followed by the national anthem performed by the Utah National Guard’s 23rd Army band.
The night took a soft turn as the Millennial Choir performed “Amazing Grace” — that is until the performance picked up and reached a crescendo, turning into an overpowering roar.
The performance picked up even more when David Archuleta made a guest appearance and sang “Old Church Choir” with the rest of the choir.
The night’s music was just beginning and, soon after, Collin Raye appeared on the main stage and performed songs like “Rock N’ Roll Bone,” “Little Red Rodeo” and a cover of Led Zeppelin's “Rock and Roll” as families clapped and couples swing-danced.
The swing dances turned to slow dances as Raye played “Little Rock” while thousands of flickering phones lit up the BYU stadium like fireflies.
The most exciting part of the night came when six Nitro Circus riders performed backflips, whips, heel-clickers, seat grabs and other freestyle motocross tricks through the air of the football stadium.
For the final trick, the six FMX riders soared off the launch pad one-by-one as “Gold on the Ceiling” by The Black Keys played in the background.
County star Lee Greenwood then took over the show and broke into “Before I’m Ever Over You,” followed by “Between a Rock and a Heartache” and “Ain’t No Trick (It Takes Magic).”
“It’s so great to be here in front of a live audience,” Greenwood told the crowd in between songs. “And I can see all of your faces. No masks, thank you.”
Greenwood saved his most coveted track, the classic “God Bless the U.S.A.,” for the show’s finale, during which the audience sang along. “‘Cause there ain’t no doubt I love this land; God bless the U.S.A.”
The sky filled with flames and fireworks as the 2021 "Stadium of Fire" wrapped up with a “pyro finale,” honoring 40 years of the annual summer celebration.