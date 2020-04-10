Utah Department of Transportation, or UDOT, announced street closures plans in Provo to allow for crews to install a Utah Valley Hospital pedestrian bridge.
The first and main closure will occur from 9 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday on 500 West from Cougar Boulevard to 800 North. No traffic will be allowed in the area between 940 North and Cougar Boulevard at all. The street from 800 North to 940 North will be open only to residents and businesses, but not to through traffic.
UDOT is encouraging drivers to take Freedom Boulevard as an alternative route during the closure. Northbound motorists will detour at 940 North, and southbound motorists will detour at Cougar Boulevard.
Crews will begin lane closures earlier in the afternoon Saturday before the full shutdown begins at 9 p.m.
Throughout the pedestrian bridge installation project over the next several months, UDOT says to expect changing conditions and multiple, active construction areas along the corridor.
Access from 500 West to several side streets may be flagged or intermittently closed in the near future, according to UDOT. These include:
- East side of 300 North on April 17.
- East side of 200 North on April 17.
- East side of 100 North on April 17.
- West side of 600 North from now until April 17.
Additionally, UDOT says access from 500 West to 100 South and 200 South may be flagged or intermittently closed as needed on May 22. Closures will take place only as needed, and UDOT warns that dates may change due to the dynamic nature of construction.
UDOT also updated progress and plans for other road projects in Provo.
Work from 400 to 800 North
Crews are smoothing out surfaces on the east legs of 500 and 700 North. On the west side, sewer lateral installation is ongoing, and driveway access may be intermittently disrupted, though parking is available on side streets.
There will also be a temporary shutoff in this area next week while crews work on water services, according to UDOT, and impacted properties will receive notice of the shutoff 48 hours in advance.
Work from 50 to 300 North
On the east side, storm drain, sewer and other utility work is ongoing. Driveway access may be intermittently disturbed, though parking is available on side streets.
On the west side, crews are pouring curb and gutter on the legs of side streets in preparation for paving.
On side streets, the east legs of 200 and 300 North will be closed intermittently as needed for construction. According to UDOT, drivers can use Center Street and 400 North as alternative routes.
Work from 50 to 300 South
According to UDOT, crews are laying road base in preparation for paving, which is anticipated to being April 20. Driveway access may consequently be intermittently disrupted, though parking is available on side streets.
More details about the paving operation and impacts will be made available next week, according to UDOT, and impacted properties will receive a notice on their doors beforehand.