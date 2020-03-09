Provo was found to be in the top 9% of more than 2,500 cities across the nation with the largest credit card debt pay down in 2019, according to a new study.
According to the study by WalletHub, Americans racked up over $77 billion in credit card debt last year, reaching an all-time record high.
“The $77 billion in credit card debt that U.S. consumers added to their tab during 2019 pushed outstanding balances to a record high, at $1.07 trillion,” WalletHub CEO Odysseas Papadimitriou said in a statement. “Add fears of a global pandemic to the mix, and it becomes all too clear that we are in a very unhealthy, precarious position concerning revolving debt at the household level and perhaps the economy overall.”
Provo ranked in the 91st percentile of cities with the biggest pay down. Provo residents reported an average credit card debt of over $12,000 per household with a total outstanding debt of almost $400,000,000. In 2019, Provo consumers paid off $33,533,113.
At the end of the study, researchers predicted that American consumers will add an additional $85 billion in credit card debt this year, with total estimated debt reaching over $1 trillion in balances owed.
“Credit card debt levels are so high now that even a big increase can seem like a drop in the bucket,” Papadimitriou said. “For context, $1.6 trillion is roughly three times as much as the federal government will spend on net interest payments toward the national debt this year.”
Part of the reason behind this epidemic could be that 95 million Americans reported they would go into debt for frivolous purchases, a complementary study found.
In fact, the study also found that millennials were 27% more likely to go into debt over frivolous purchases than people over 59 years old.
For consumers, debt can affect more than their credit. According to the WalletHub study, 44% of study participants reported that credit card debts make them feel stressed and 11% said credit card debt has led to feelings of depression.
Furthermore, 37% of participants reported they would do anything to get out of credit card debt, and millennials in the study were three times more likely to agree to one year of house arrest for debt forgiveness.
“The best thing people with credit card debt to do is make a plan,” Papadimitriou said.
The best way to limit credit card debt, the study affirmed, is broken down into six steps, including making a budget, building an emergency fund and repaying most expensive debts first.
The study asserts that for some consumers, it doesn't matter how well they budget; if a consumer isn't making enough to sustain their day-to-day costs, it might be time to move on to better-paying jobs.
The other steps include improving credit scores, trying a financial solution called the “Island Approach” and exploring career opportunities with a larger salary. The Island Approach consists of using several credit cards that each serve a specific purpose to pay down debts in a more efficient manner.
Other Utah cities that topped the list include Roy, Springville and St. George.