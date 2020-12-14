Provo and Utah County have received praise and recognition from many organizations and online surveys saying residents are some of the most giving and chartable people in the country.
Bill Hulterstrom, president and CEO of United Way of Utah County, echoes those sentiments. Now, he is hoping as the Sub for Santa program comes down to the wire that those giving folks can help out.
As of Monday, with 10 days to Christmas Eve, there are approximately 67 families that still need volunteer Sub for Santas to help this Christmas.
According to Hulterstrom, so far this holiday season 5,346 individuals have been helped, including 4,915 children. There have been 431 Golden Angels (special needs adults) that have been helped; with 1,707 families having received aid.
As is the case most years, Hulterstrom expects to see that 67 still needing help number to go up a bit as the holiday gets closer.
“We have been fortunate that we have had more sponsors come forward early to help,” Hulterstrom said.
“We are hoping to raise a bit extra this year to go towards helping families like these in the coming months,” Hulterstrom added. “We expect the next few months to be really hard for many of our families.”
Hulterstom said Sub for Santa is seeing a bit of an increase from last year, but the stories and the needs seem to be even more challenging than in years past.
“We still have the capacity to help more families if someone has fallen through the cracks,” Hulterstrom said. “They would need to apply through our website at https://unitedwayuc.org.
“Volunteers have been just amazing,” Hulterstrom said. “We have spread out their assignments to allow the necessary physical distancing, but no shortage of great people that want to help. It is a tradition for so many.”
Every day through to Christmas Eve, the Daily Herald is running stories on just a few of the families that are needing help this Christmas. There are many more.
For those who can’t do the shopping, the Sub for Santa program will take monetary donations and do the shopping for you.
For over 35 years, United Way of Utah County's Sub for Santa has coordinated with local schools and nonprofits to provide gifts for children in Utah County. These gifts include books, educational toys, and winter clothes. Last year over 5,440 children from 1,697 families were served by generous community sponsors. United Way's Sub for Santa and Angel Tree also serve foster teens and senior citizens who may not have family to spend the holidays with.
For information, visit https://unitedwayuc.org.