The hours are short before Santa warms up the sleigh, hitches up the reindeer and makes his yearly Christmas deliveries.
To help the jolly saint out, volunteers for Sub for Santa have been working overtime to make sure families in needs are taken care of.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 1,801 families have been helped, according to Bill Hulterstrom, President and CEO of United Way of Utah County. Broken down, that means more than 5,600 children, teens and adults with special needs have been helped.
According to Hulterstrom, United Way’s Sub for Santa program hasn't helped this many people since the 2008 recession.
"We knew going into this holiday season there would be an increased need in the community and that Sub for Santa would look a little different this year,” Hulterstrom said. “Even with the safety changes, we were amazed by the community's response in wanting to help their neighbors."
Some very generous donors stepped up toward the end to help, he said, and the program could not have done it without the generosity of some really great and caring people.
"We saw volunteers from 7 years old to 70,” marketing director Janie Brigman said. “I spoke with many teens and college students who were looking for a way to get into the spirit of giving and invited their families or roommates to join them as they helped families apply or deliver gifts to the families."
"We appreciated the creativity of the community to help us fundraise and collect donations for the programs during this physically distanced Sub for Sant a season,” Hulterstrom said. “Companies created Amazon wish list donations from their home off ices, the Faas family's A Very Merry Meridian created a stunning Christmas light show with a fundraiser, and social media fundraisers."
Mitch and Shenan Faas in Saratoga Springs, along with 15,000 flashing Christmas lights, presented a light show featuring the music from the Broadway production “Hamilton.” They asked for donations through Venmo that would then be given to the United Way of Utah County.
Through social media platforms, the light show spread, and even Hamilton producer and star Lin Manuel Miranda saw it and donated $1,000.
"We are so grateful for the many corporate sponsors and donors that made Sub for Santa possible this year. Rocky Mountain University, MX, and Nu Skin were just a few of the dozens of extraordinary companies who sponsored families and Golden Angels," Brigman said.
While presents are on their way, it’s not over until Santa says it is.
People can still sign up to be standby sponsors, according to Hulterstrom up until the big day. Standby sponsors will get contacted to help if new needs arise.
Donations are still being solicited for our Sub-for-Santa Plus program to help families like this beyond Christmas, Hulterstrom added.