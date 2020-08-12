A face mask is roughly the size of a small wash cloth. Yet, this piece of material has caused commotion from one end of the United States to the other and has been used as a political tool to fuel protests, riots and mobs of angry parents in full disagreement about schools opening this fall.
With schools starting up again next week, one of the greatest concerns presently vexing parents, teachers, administrators and healthcare professionals is the safety of children and youth as they return to the in-person classroom.
A recently reported analysis in the Daily Herald done by professor Ben Abbott and a team of students from Brigham Young University should give some ease of mind to parents looking at in-person classroom attendance for their children -- if they follow the guideline.
"Masks could be one of the most powerful and cost-effective tools to stop COVID-19 and accelerate the economic recovery," Abbott's report said, however, the greatest question is how to safely restart the economy and get children back into school.
What about kids?
“Thankfully, studies show that children are at a lower risk than adults when it comes to experiencing severe symptoms from COVID-19. Though much is to be learned about this disease in children, roughly 90% of infected children have been either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, though infants ages 0 to 1 have shown a greater risk of developing severe or critical symptoms,” the BYU report said.
Abbott’s team reports that, “While this is positive news for the health of most children, it could represent a dangerous phenomenon: Children who are asymptomatic could serve as unknowing carriers for the disease, potentially infecting their parents, teachers or other loved ones more at risk.”
Laura Jones, a Cedar Valley High School student, told the Alpine School District Board of Education on Tuesday that students have not been allowed to be a part of the discussion.
"Students don't have a voice, we've not been asked," she said.
Jones is concerned about classes that have 40 to 45 students in them making it so there is not room for adequate social distancing. Jones said it's not safe.
“Coaching children on wearing masks and implementing social distancing may help reduce spread, but as any parent will tell you, even getting children dressed in the morning can be a challenge,” Abbott said. “In this context, it may be best to focus on carefully educating teachers and administrators about how masks work and providing clear and frequent training on how to help students effectively avoid infection.”
In Canton, Georgia, outside of Atlanta, school started on Aug. 4. That day one second grade student was reported to have COVID-19, and by the end of the week, more than 900 students, faculty and staff were quarantined, according to local news reports.
Becky Jones, a teacher in the Alpine district told the board she was concerned about her kids in the classroom.
“I cannot assure the parents their kids will be safe,” Jones said. “More than anything I want in assure parents their kids are safe.”
Abbott’s findings show that while masks are one of the most “powerful and cost-effective tools to stop COVID-19,” masking alone will not be enough to stop the pandemic.
“Masking is most effective when combined with physical distancing, frequent hand washing, rapid testing and coordinated contact tracing,” the report said.
Jones told the Alpine board that distancing is out of the question for her with the number of children she has and the space they are confined to.
“I teach second grade and have 26 kids,” Jones said. “Of that, 23 are in-person. Desks are spaced 17 inches apart sideways, and 3.5 feet from front to back.”
Teacher Lauren Reeves agrees with Jones. “There is no way to physical distance with the size of class I have. How do we do science projects and keep things sanitized?” Reeves asked the board.
Dr. Michael Rhodes, a physician and medical teacher told the Alpine board he has significant concerns about the return to school.
“The current model is set up for instant outbreak,” he said.
Joey Bozung, a teacher at Canyon View Junior High, said, "Student lives matter. I care about every member of the community. The virus is taking a toll on our lives."
Masking is not just a subject for K-12 grades. College students also are vulnerable. On Friday, BYU President Kevin J. Worthen mandated the wearing of masks on campus.
The mandate states that masks are to be worn in all classroom settings, inside all university buildings, in outdoor areas of campus where physical distancing is difficult to maintain and in other areas indoors or outdoors where directed.
“This past March we saw an incredible effort take place on our campus as we moved to remote coursework. I am thankful for the work of our faculty and staff, who through innovation and determination, made sure our students continued to receive a superb education,” Worthen said. “With fall semester now approaching, safely returning to campus will be just as important and just as challenging.”
That most certainly will mean face masks will be part of the new college attire.
Masking is working
“There is very anecdotal evidence that masking may be working in Utah," Abbott said. "Since the mask mandate was passed for Salt Lake and Summit counties on June 27, the number of new cases in those areas has decreased, while the number of new cases in the rest of the state has increased."
Since the release of Abbott's report in late July, incidents of COVID-19 have started to come down. Leaders and healthcare officials believe it is because more residents are following face mask guidelines.
Cities like Provo are working out of the box to make wearing face masks a positive thing. Mayor Michelle Kaufusi would rather not have to mandate the wearing of masks, although there is that option now thanks to Gov. Gary Herbert allowing cities and counties to make their own decisions based on case numbers and spread of the virus on local levels.
On Wednesday, the city of Bluff became the first town in Utah to require masks, following Herbert's mandate decision.