A female suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting with Provo City Police Department officials Thursday evening.
According to a statement released by the Provo City Police Department, officers were called to Utah State Park on reports of a female waving a firearm in the air.
When officers arrived, they were able to locate the suspect, who ignored several verbal commands to drop the weapon. During the incident, the female suspect allegedly pointed the firearm at police, who fired at her.
Authorities immediately rendered medical aid on scene before she was transported to the Utah Valley Hospital, according to the statement.
The Utah County Sheriff’s Office Officer-Involved Critical Incident Team is investigating the incident.
No further information is being released at this time.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.