A fire broke out Friday morning at a mobile home in Provo, in what fire officials are calling “suspicious” circumstances.
The fire broke out at 10:30 a.m. Friday at a mobile home at 869 W. Columbia Lane , according to Capt. Dean York of Provo Fire and Rescue.
The home had a single occupant, who York said had some sort of interaction with police before the fire broke out.
“The person who lives at this mobile home had interactions with police about 30 minutes before the fire broke out,” York said.
Details about the interaction with police were not immediately available, however York said that it was along the lines of ticketing.
York said that the timeline of the police interaction and the fire make the circumstances suspicious. The single tenant of the mobile home is unaccounted for, according to Provo Fire and Rescue, and a search is ongoing.
The fire was extinguished by 11:20 a.m., but the investigation is ongoing.
York said that the mobile home is a total loss.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information is available.