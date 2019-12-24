For 20 years, musician and Brigham Young University professor Christian Asplund have been holding the occasional music salon for audiences who like a more intimate music experience. Nine years ago, those salons took on a holiday theme.
Now he is inviting the community to this free after-Christmas event.
The Ninth Annual Boxing Day Salon will be held at Asplund’s home named “The Blue Door,” from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday at 349 W. 400 South in Provo.
Asplund, raised in Canada, celebrated Boxing Day throughout his youth and carries on the lifelong tradition in Utah County.
The salon will feature musicians from Seattle and San Diego in what Asplund calls experimental/improvisational/funk with a little bit of jazz with and a lot of heavy percussion.
Joining him will percussionists Greg and Thomas Campbell, drummer Jesse Quebbeman-Turley, drummer Steven Stallings and his brother pianist and clarinetist Jonny Stallings.
“Greg and Thomas Campbell are a father son percussion team based in Seattle. They are part of the renowned Campbell dynasty of drummers, presided over by Greg’s father, Bob Campbell, and including other sons and grandsons of Bob’s,” Asplund said. “Jesse Quebbeman-Turley is a very busy drummer based in Los Angeles, who used to be an active member of the Utah music scene. Steven Stallings, also a drummer from Utah, is now based in Portland. His brother, Jonny, is a composer/keyboardist/clarinetist pursuing a doctorate in music at University of California San Diego.”
Christian Asplund is a composer/keyboardist/violist based in Provo.
This sextet will be performing jazz/funk-tinged experimental improvised music. In addition, they will perform Morton Feldman’s minimalist masterpiece, “Piece for Four Pianos.”
“This is very relaxed and fun,” Asplund said. “I like the salon rather than concert, everybody is in the same space.”
Asplund also invited those attending to bring any extra candy, cookies or other goodies to share.
“You always end up with too much candy and baked goods,” he said. “Just empty your (Christmas) stockings and share.”
The Boxing Day celebrations are traditionally and historically of British origin according to https://history.com.
Dec. 26 was the day centuries ago when lords, ladies and aristocrats would box up small gifts, money and leftovers from Christmas dinner and give the boxes to their household help who were required to work on Christmas.
The first time Boxing Day was put as words on paper was in the popular Charles Dickens novel “The Pickwick Papers.” In 1833, clergy also distributed contents of alms for the poor collected by church members as well.
For Asplund not only is he sharing his heritage, but also a night of kicking back and enjoying extending the holiday season.