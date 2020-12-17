Monika and Hank have been striving to keep above water financially during 2020 but work hours cut, inability to find second jobs, a car accident and now as of Monday Hank having COVID, has made Christmas impossible this year.
“With the pandemic they cut down my hours, I have been working minimal hours at one job and wasn’t working at my second job until September,” Monika said. “Also, we were evicted from the previous place because we couldn’t make rent. We were barely able to find another place to get into, and it was ridiculously over our price point, but we had to have a place for our kids. We were homeless for a few weeks so it was really hard.”
Monika added: “The biggest challenge is to figure out every single day so we have food stamps, but it’s still not enough. Trying to find normalcy is the biggest challenge.”
Monika and Hank have four children between the ages of 3 and 11 that need warm winter coats, clothes and shoes.
The youngest is a 3 year-old boy. He wears size 5T and children shoe size eight. He loves the burgundy color and plaids in flannel. He needs warm pants, shirts, winter gloves and warm sweaters. He loves to read Paw Patrol and Spider-Man. To play with he would like toddler size legos, action figures and nerf gun.
The next oldest is a girl age 11, and she wears kids size large pants, medium tops and size two shoes. Her favorite color is pink. She needs warm shirts, winter boots, coat and gloves. She likes to read Pete the Cat and Shiver and Shine books. She wants a Barbie, craft kits or other construction kits so you can put things together or build things.
The next two are boys. One is 10, and the other 11.
The 10-year-old wears a medium in pants and shirts and a size eight shoe. His favorite color is blue. He loves to read about animals, sharks anything in nature and the natural world. He would like legos, hot wheels and small collectibles or action figures. He loves archeological toys like digging for gem stones and other things.
The 11-year-old boy wears medium pants and tops and a size 9.5 shoe. He needs a winter coat and gloves, pants and warm shirts. His favorite color is black. He likes comics and animae stories. He would like legos and pokemon items.
All names of Sub for Santa participants have been changed. To help a family like this one, call the Sub for Santa hotline at (801) 356-6300 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or visit https://subforsanta.org.