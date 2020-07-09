It’s never a good time when individuals and families have to tackle issues surrounding domestic abuse, but during a pandemic it is even a bigger challenge.
The Timpanogos Legal Clinic has never stopped serving clients during COVID-19, but the Family Justice Center within the Timpanogos group just recently reopened for in-person visits. It still does consultations remotely or by phone as well, according to Susan Griffith, executive director of the Timpanogos Legal Clinic.
“Our services never went down, but it’s a hard message to get out there,” Griffith said. She noted that prior to COVID-19 their lobby was often filled with 40 or more people. Since reopening their numbers are way down.
Griffith is concerned there are people out there that could use the clinic's free services but are not aware they are open for business.
The main clinic in the group, the Family Justice Center, is for domestic violence cases, according to Griffith. The clinic helps victims find resources and on occasion the low bono attorneys, who take what people can pay, will help mediate, but they never represent in the courtroom.
The center is open Tuesday evenings and has numerous resource groups that come to help victims understand what paperwork and procedures they may have to go through.
When you have a domestic violence case you may end up with four other cases, according to Griffith.
“You can have a criminal case, a protective order case, a family law case and a case involving DCFS (Department of Child and Family Services),” Griffith said.
“There is probably someone lying in bed at night thinking, ‘How am I going to do this?’ ” Griffith added. “We want to get to people before they make mistakes. We try and help those without money for attorneys to help them represent themselves. Our program makes it easy to develop their own documents.”
Griffith said many times clients need help understanding their options. She said the goal is to help people not make mistakes.
“I have been told that the number of filings (on domestic violence) decreased by 40% since COVID-19,” Griffith said. “But police are responding to 30% more domestic violence calls. Telling a victim to go home and be safe during COVID is not the right response.”
Griffith added that the clinic's hotline number usage has gone way up in the past few months.
Maria Blanchard is a provider for those who use the Family Justice Center at the legal clinic.
“We have been providing this service for 11 years at the Health and Justice Building in Provo, and we are excited to have made adjustments due to COVID to allow us to continue providing these services,” Blanchard said. “Our many community partners (victim advocates, Division of Child and Family Services, housing authorities, women's shelter, medical health insurance support agencies, Adult Protective Services) have all been supportive of finding safe ways to continue providing services to families in our community at the Family Justice Center on Tuesday evenings.”
The Family Justice Center is just one of five clinics under the Timpanogos Legal Clinic’s umbrella.
Blanchard added, “We've been grateful to the many volunteer attorneys who have been coming and available on Zoom calls to provide help, our own volunteer staff, as well as Utah County for providing the facility for us.”
Griffith added they have received numerous calls from attorneys wanting to help during these difficult times and circumstances.
Besides attorneys offering their time, the center also uses Brigham University Law students and graduates from the J. Reuben Clark Law School.
“Our hotline is (801) 649-8895,” Griffith said. “An attorney answers the call Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If it goes to voicemail during those hours it is because the attorney is helping another person. Because many of our callers are victims of domestic violence, please be sure to leave a message stating that it is safe to return your call at the number you leave."
For more information, email Griffiths at http://griffiths@law.byu.edu.