From the beginnings of an airport terminal expansion to a fire that destroyed one of the city’s legacy restaurants, 2019 has been a year of change for Provo.
Here are the top five stories that have made a significant mark not only on Provo but in some cases the entire county and beyond.
1. New airport terminal
On Jan. 23, Provo City Airport director Steve Gleason made a swift and significant request of the Provo Municipal Council during his budget presentation — a new terminal.
“If we don’t build a new terminal we will level off,” Gleason told the council. “We need to increase our capacity.”
A new terminal should eventually be about 70,000 square feet and have 10 gates, thus allowing for even more airlines to use Provo as a destination, according to Gleason. This would be the 20-year plan. The design would also allow for further expansion.
Throughout the year, the city, county, state and Federal Aviation Administration came on board with financing to get the terminal done.
By Nov. 6, with a puff of red, white and blue smoke from a brief explosion, the ground was broken at the Provo Municipal Airport on a new terminal that will bring up to 10 new gates and more than 22 flights a day to and from Provo. Initially there will be four new gates. Completion should be by the end of 2020.
2. Road Construction
In March, the Utah Department of Transportation and Provo City began two simultaneous road projects along 500 West from Center Street to 800 North and along 1200 North from 500 West to Canyon Road.
The 500 West project in Provo will make improvements on that road from 800 North to 500 South.
This project will upgrade aging infrastructure, provide better south-north connectivity and improve the traffic flow, enhance safety for both pedestrians and bikers, improve active transportation options and improve drainage.
Construction is expected to be completed in August 2020.
This project was to make improvements to Bulldog Boulevard in Provo between 625 West and Canyon Road.
The improvements include adding center medians, a buffered bicycle lane, new turn lanes and signal improvements. There will also be improvements to asphalt, sidewalks and driveways.
UDOT is aiding the city of Provo with this project that began in March. Construction is anticipated to last six months. It was not completed until early December and landscaping won’t go in until spring of 2020.
In November, Bulldog Boulevard was renamed Cougar Boulevard, reflecting the move from the old high school to the new Provo High and Brigham Young University purchasing the old Provo High facility.
3. Alternative transportation
As an intentional part of the Cougar Boulevard changes, bike lanes with raised protective medians continue to be planned throughout the city.
While some city residents were complaining about motorized scooters littering streets and causing havoc with drivers, Provo introduced them to downtown in August.
The event was topped with Mayor Michele Kaufusi riding up to the ribbon cutting on a scooter, crash helmet on her head. Since that time, reports indicated the scooters are doing better than expected. A formal report will not be released until next year.
Riding free to and from school and work has been an addition to the college students who travel between Utah Valley University and Brigham Young University.
The Bus Rapid Transit project that was 15 years in the making was completed in 2019. The 11-mile stretch between the Provo and Orem Utah Transit Authority intermodal hubs was renamed the UVX Route. It has reached higher ridership than expected for the first year with daily boardings on the buses of more the 10,000.
4. East Bay Golf Course/Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine
The purchase of a portion of the East Bay Golf Course to build the college caused a major rift between golfers, the city and the college.
But over the year, and through much negotiation, by late summer all seemed to be on track.
The commotion over hole alterations to the East Bay Golf Course had been smoothed out with a newly released design that Provo hopes satisfies the golfing community’s needs to a tee.
After a rough beginning, which included negotiations, public protests and alarmed golfers and city council members, the golf course and the proposed Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine are now on a win-win course.
“After weeks of alterations we are finally ready to show it off,” according to comments that appeared on the East Bay Facebook page. “We feel these changes will enhance the facility and your experience with a smoother routing, better variety of holes and a short course/practice facility unseen in Utah.”
Scott Henderson, director of Provo parks and recreation, said there have been some small tweaking to the original design, and that helps with flow of playing golf form one hole to another.
The three holes have been under construction and should be complete for spring play. At that time, the construction on the college can go into full swing.
5. Legacy business burns down
Determined to start again, Craig and Lisa Witham, owners of the Los Hermanos Restaurant that burned down in Provo Tuesday, Feb. 12 say they are already putting feelers out for a new location.
The Los Hermanos Restaurant, an icon of downtown Provo, and offices above the restaurant, were deemed a complete loss from a devastating fire that ravaged the building.
After more than three decades in Provo, the restaurant finally relocated to the University Place in Orem.
The location has not been buildout out but it appears the owner of the building would like some kind of mixed-use development to go in its place.