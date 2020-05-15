A transient Provo man was arrested and charged in Washington County after he allegedly entered a Washington City woman's home and slept in her basement.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, officers with the Washington City Police Department responded to the local residence Tuesday.
The home’s owner reported there was a homeless man sleeping in her basement, and he was leaving her home to stand in the backyard.
When authorities arrived on scene and made contact with the man, later identified as 33-year-old Paul Robert Swindler of Provo, one of the officers on scene recognized him from a previous incident in Washington County, according to arrest documents.
Officers attempted to ask Swindler questions as to why he was in the residence, but they reported he seemed to be ignoring everything they said.
Authorities placed Swindler in handcuffs and called for a medical team to respond to the scene to evaluate him. Swindler was later cleared by medical on scene.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the female homeowner walked police through the inside of her home, recounting how she woke up Tuesday morning to find Swindler in her kitchen eating food.
The homeowner told authorities she then told Swindler to leave before he asked her if she had any shoes. She said she told Swindler to leave again, and he went to the backyard.
Authorities were able to see where Swindler had allegedly been sleeping in her basement, where police located a sleeping bag and pillows. Food was also present from the homeowner's kitchen that Swindler allegedly had brought to the basement.
Police also found several boxes they believe Swindler had been looking through while trying to find something of value to take with him.
The homeowner also turned over a number of bags she found in her basement that did not belong to her. According to arrest documents, when the bags were inventoried, officials discovered a counterfeit $5 bill with other, real bills.
Swindler was booked into custody at the Washington County Jail and later charged with second-degree felony burglary of a dwelling, third-degree felony possession of forgery writing and class B misdemeanor theft. The total bail was set at $15,680.
On that same day, Swindler pleaded guilty to a class B misdemeanor charge of lewdness from an incident at the Grapevine Trailhead in Washington County on Feb. 16. He was sentenced to pay $680 in fines and placed on 12 months probation.