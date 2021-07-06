A handful of Utah County partners have teamed up on an art display at the Provo Towne Centre aimed at raising awareness about the risks drugs and alcohol pose to LBGTQ+ youth.
The art display — a partnership between the Utah Valley Drug Prevention Coalition, Encircle and the Parents Empowered campaign — includes an 8x12 mural, which is pink on the edges but gradually fades into orange, purple and blue hues.
“Whatever your child’s journey,” the mural reads, “Go Together.”
Also included in the art display, and in line with the message on the mural, is a banana-yellow tandem bicycle bolted to the mall floor, representing the invaluable role parents play in helping their kids on their journey.
“The research has shown that parents are the number one reason why kids don’t drink alcohol,” Heather Lewis, substance use disorder prevention coordinator for the Utah County Health Department, said during an unveiling of the art installation on June 22. “They, the parents, have that influence. Parents are the most important protective factor in our kids’ lives.”
Every year, health officials get data from Utah school districts about “what’s happening in our schools” through the Student Health and Risk Prevention Survey. For the first time, the latest survey included questions addressed specifically to LGBTQ+ youth about the struggles they may be facing, according to Lewis.
“And we found that the use rates for alcohol (for LGBTQ+ youth) were double that of the straight peers. And so that was concerning to me,” Lewis said.
It’s concerning, she said, because “when we have underaged drinking, we are, our kids are literally putting their brains at risk. And the whole point of this partnership is to be able to encourage our kids to have bright, healthy futures.”
Lewis referenced the “pillars” of the Parents Empowered campaign, which are: bonding, boundaries and monitoring.
Bonding can be as simple as spending 15 minutes a day with your child and “doing something fun that they enjoy,” while boundaries can mean setting “very clear rules” about underaged drinking.
Monitoring consists of asking your child the four W’s: Where are you going? Who are you going with? What time will you be home? Will there be alcohol?
“We need to ask these questions,” Lewis said. “We need to be talking to our kids. We need to know where they’re going, when they’re getting home, making sure that they’re feeling safe.”
Stephenie Larsen, founder of Encircle, a Provo-based nonprofit that provides resources to gay, queer and trans youth, spoke about meeting a gay-35 year-old man at a drug rehab clinic who told her he turned to drugs and alcohol as a teen because he felt ashamed of who he was, and because he didn’t feel supported by his friends and family.
“I think that the message here of families staying together and supporting their children no matter who they are is so important and meaningful,” said Larsen. “We don’t want kids to turn to drugs and alcohol because they feel isolation, they feel loneliness, they feel depression. We want to make sure that in our communities in Utah, they feel loved and supported, no matter who they are. And that they’ve got a parent on the bicycle with them, no matter where their journey goes.”
Larsen continued, “Sometimes we have to change our vision of what we wanted our kids to be, or who we thought they would be. And sometimes that journey on that bike is a lot more beautiful (and) a lot more scenic. And a lot more growth happens when we love and accept our children just for who they are.”
“I hope to see a lot of families jumping on this bike together,” she said.