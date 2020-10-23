Republican Provo Rep. Adam Robertson is competing against two recent Brigham Young University graduates in the race to represent Utah House District 63. These graduates are United Utah Party candidate Austin Simcox and Democratic candidate Jenna Rakuita.
Robertson, who serves on the House Education and House Transportation committees, among others, was selected to replace Dean Sanpei in January 2018 after Sanpei resigned for a job in Colorado.
When he first took office, Robertson, co-founder and chief technology officer of Fortem Technologies in Pleasant Grove, identified growth and transportation as the biggest issues facing Utah County.
“The phenomenal growth is particularly challenging and requires careful planning to deal with housing, air quality, water, education and transportation,” he said.
During the 2019 general session, Robertson was the House sponsor of a bill to help cities like Provo and Salt Lake City regulate e-scooters by creating a “legal framework.”
“What this bill does is make these more legally viable,” Robertson told his House colleagues in March 2019. “Cities have been anxious for these e-scooters to be a solution to the first-mile (and) last-mile problem. For example, with public transit, that first mile (and) last mile is much more easily facilitated with things like e-scooters.”
Senate Bill 139 passed with overwhelming support in the House and Senate and was signed by Gov. Gary Herbert in March 2019.
Robertson was one of more than a dozen lawmakers who, during this year’s general session, signed on to a joint resolution to amend the Utah Constitution to specify a constitutional right to hunt and fish.
Utah voters will decide the fate of that amendment this election, which appears on ballots as Amendment E.
Additionally, Robertson was a co-sponsor of a controversial mandatory ultrasound bill that stalled in the House on the last day of the general session after Utah’s six women senators walked off the Senate floor in protest of the bill.
The Republican lawmaker also introduced a bill to regulate law enforcement’s use of facial recognition, fingerprint scanning and voice recognition, but the legislation was never voted on.
Rakuita, a social worker who graduated from BYU in 2018, said during a virtual Utah County Democrats event on Wednesday that she “decided to run for office because I care a lot about my community, and I noticed a lot of gaps in the policies that were being created and the needs of the constituents within my area.”
“It is really important to have a representative who talks to students and young people, who reaches out to them, who knows their needs, caters to their interests and who knows how to work with both families and young people,” Rakuita told Utah County Democratic Chairman Daniel Hicken. “And as a social worker, I fit that.”
Simcox, who also graduated from BYU in 2018 and currently teaches history and financial literacy at the Walden School of Liberal Arts in Provo, said he jumped in the race because he believes the Utah Legislature “has lost touch with everyday Utahns.”
“It has ignored voter-approved initiatives, gutted others, and gone behind our backs to pass a wildly unpopular tax reform package,” the third-party candidate wrote on his campaign website. “They have voted to raise food taxes, prevented thousands from accessing healthcare, diverted money away from education, and made it harder for citizens to legislate by tightening restrictions on the initiative and referendum process.”
HD 63 covers portions of north and west Provo, including “Y Mountain,” Provo Peak and Freedom Peak.