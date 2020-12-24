Provo residents have received their Christmas Eve miracle from the Utah Department of Transportation.
On Christmas Eve, a major milestone will be reached as crews open all travel lanes and sidewalks on 500 West as part of the reconstruction of U.S. Highway 89 from 800 North to 300 South.
UDOT and Provo City staff have worked closely together and with the community since 2017 to make this project a reality, according to UDOT spokesperson Geoff Dupaix.
Dupaix added the 500 West project was designed to improve safety, upgrade infrastructure and increase transportation choices throughout Provo.
“With a project this big, close cooperation between UDOT and Provo city was critical,” said John Higgins, UDOT project manager. “We wanted to build the improvements right the first time. Working closely together allowed us to not only improve the road itself but also make it more accessible for pedestrians, cyclists, and children traveling to and from school.”
That input led to a number of additional safety features being added, including a 10-foot multi-use path on the east side, 6-foot sidewalks on the west, painted bicycle lanes, and improved school crossing signals at 500 North and 300 South.
Additionally, there are raised medians at strategic locations to reduce the potential for side-angle crashes, a new crossing with signal and refuge island at 300 North, and upgraded lighting and bulb-outs at local street corners — 700 North, 600 North, 400 North and 200 South — to shorten the crossing distance and improve pedestrian safety.
The nearly $26 million Provo 500 West project began construction in March 2019 and fully reconstructed the roadway, replacing the deteriorating asphalt with concrete and upgrading underground utility systems, including gas, water, sewer and storm drains.
While the street will be completely open, there are a few things that will need to be done after the cold, winter months.
Crews will return in the spring to complete landscaping and concrete at two corners of the new 300 North intersection, according to UDOT. Some lane or shoulder closures can also be expected before the project is complete in early summer.
“The announcement of the 500 West opening feels like a much-anticipated holiday gift from UDOT. While it’s been a long process, it was a wise investment,” said Mayor Michelle Kaufusi. “Not only do we have new underground utilities, but choosing a concrete surface, while extending construction time, translates to a much longer infrastructure life and, ultimately, taxpayer savings.”
“In addition, it is due to our strong partnership with UDOT that we’re able to add significant safety enhancements like protected bike lanes, landscaped center medians, where possible and new traffic control devices,” Kaufusi added. “This stretch of U.S. 89 through Provo will last longer, function better for all modes and be more pleasant for everyone.”
500 West is one of four major projects that UDOT and city officials have worked together to complete since 2013 in an effort to improve transportation options for all kinds of road users.
Other projects include the Bulldog Boulevard bike lane conversion at the University Avenue and UVX bus line with UTA as well as the reconstruction of 300 South.
Together, these projects constitute a more than $80 million investment in new transit, bicycle and pedestrian options, improved safety and replaced infrastructure, and will provide Provo-area travelers more options and long-lasting facilities.
“It’s essential that, as our communities grow and evolve, their transportation systems evolve, as well,” Higgins said. “We are always working to keep our existing roads in good condition, and at the same time, planning and designing for the future.”
For Provo residents, the completion of the road will bring back access to medical facilities, businesses, the Pioneer Village and North Park as well as homes and schools.
“Together, with UDOT, we have provided more choice to travelers, and made our roads safer and longer-lasting,” Kaufusi said. “When the weather warms up, they’ll add the finishing touches, and then, we can really celebrate by using the new sidewalks and bike lanes to get to the places we love in Provo.”
For some sharing their excitement to social media, they were just happy that orange cones will no longer be considered a city-wide holiday decoration.