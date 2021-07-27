The Utah Department of Transportation is introducing a new campaign Tuesday, “Keep it Clean,” at a media event at The Shops at South Town in Sandy. However, the message is for every driver in the state: Keep our roads clean so people don’t die.
People are being killed because of litter and debris on freeways, highways and state roads in Utah, according to John Gleason, UDOT spokesman.
“The “Keep it Clean” campaign is meant to curb the dangerous tide of litter on Utah’s roads. Unsecured loads and debris cause 1,800 crashes per year. Four people died last month from debris-related crashes, with 10 deaths in 2020, according to Gleason.
“UDOT crews have seen an increase of litter on Utah’s roads, as time spent cleaning up litter has increased 28% in the last five years,” Gleason said. “Costs are rising as well — UDOT now spends $2.5 million per year cleaning up ladders, mattresses, appliances, and other garbage from highways and interstates.”
As part of the new campaign, two new members of the UDOT team will be introduced. They are trash puppets Liddy and Bagley, the stars of the campaign. Their ongoing mission will be to urge Utahns to secure their loads and keep everyone safe on Utah’s roads.
You will be able to find Liddy and Bagley on promotional posters and signs throughout the state and throughout social media and TV, according to Gleason.
Gleason said while the puppets are there to catch the attention of residents, the rising numbers in fatalities due to litter and debris on roads is alarming and should be uppermost in the minds of drivers and those hauling items on trucks, etc. He is hoping drivers will take the time to secure their loads and to pay attention if they lose something from what they are transporting.