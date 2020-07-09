Motorists who are planning to travel through Provo or American Fork canyons in the coming weeks should be aware of some major road restrictions beginning Sunday night.
The Utah Department of Transportation advises there will be parking restrictions in American Fork Canyon and traffic restrictions at the mouth of Provo Canyon. Multiple projects are currently under construction to preserve state roads in Utah County, according to Geoff Dupaix, UDOT region three senior communications manager.
Provo Canyon
“U.S. 189, from the junction with 800 North in Orem to Mt. Timpanogos Park, is scheduled to be reduced to one lane in alternating directions beginning the night of July 12 through early August,” according to Dupaix. “Crews will resurface a two-mile section of pavement to extend the life of the roadway by placing a more-durable pavement over the existing pavement.”
Dupaix said drivers should expect lane restrictions and slight travel delays Sunday through Friday between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. for the next two weeks.
For more information, motorists should contact the project team via email at US189provocanyon@utah.gov, or by calling the hotline, 800-679-1582.
American Fork Canyon
“UDOT, in partnership with the United States Forest Service's Pleasant Grove Ranger District will close the Tibble Fork Reservoir parking lot for repaving from Sunday, July 12, at 5 p.m. through Friday, July 17, at noon,” Dupaix said. “To complete paving work as quickly as possible, all parking within the work zone and on S.R. 144 will be strictly prohibited, and violators will be towed.”
During this time, Tibble Fork Reservoir will remain open for recreation, but users will need to park in other areas outside of the work zone. S.R. 144 will also remain open for visitors accessing forest roads connecting to the Silver Lake Flat Reservoir, Granite Flat Campground and Mineral Basin areas, according to Dupaix.
"The parking lot at Tibble Fork Reservoir is showing signs of significant wear and tear due to years of freezing and thawing at such a high elevation and the large amount of vehicle use," said Rux Rowland, UDOT project manager. "We have a narrow window of time with the higher elevations and wanted to avoid impacting the July 4 and 24 weekends. We understand the effects this will have on recreation users in the canyon, so we plan to get in and complete the work as quickly as possible."
Paving the remaining areas of American Fork Canyon will continue through early August. Once work in the canyon is completed, construction will extend on S.R. 92 from the mouth of the canyon to 5500 West in Highland. The entire project is expected to be complete in September 2020.
To receive updates on construction progress, location and temporary closure information, sign up for project updates by emailing afcanyon@utah.gov. For additional project information, call 385-501-2100 or visit udot.utah.gov/go/afcanyon.
Dupaix noted that construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.
For the latest information on traffic restrictions and highway construction in Utah County visit the UDOT Traffic website (udottraffic.utah.gov) or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android.