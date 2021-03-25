It may look bleak outside, but come the weekend, the sun is expected to be shining just in time for the onslaught of Spring Break revelers.
For the next two or three weeks, school districts throughout the state will be taking their turn at the annual celebration of the changing of the seasons and the closing of school books and computers.
Because it is anticipated there will be many traveling over the next few weeks, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) has issued a travel warning for Interstate 15.
“UDOT recommends drivers plan ahead for possible heavy traffic along I-15 this Friday as Spring Break starts for several Wasatch Front school districts,” said John Gleason, UDOT spokesman, in a press statement. “Delays of up to 15 minutes are expected on both directions of I-15 in Salt Lake County, and on southbound I-15 in Davis County.”
UDOT engineers expect that delays will be heaviest during the following times:
• I-15 in Salt Lake County (both directions): Friday from 2-9 p.m., 15-minute delays
• I-15 in Davis County (southbound): Friday from 4-7 p.m., 15-minute delays
• I-15 in Davis County (northbound): Friday from 2-7 p.m., 10-minute delays
Utah County’s school districts -- Alpine, Provo and Nebo -- are holding Spring Break April 5-9. UDOT expects travel to and from Utah County will be heavy beginning April 2-3 as people leave town and return on April 10-11.
“Other areas where heavier traffic is expected include U.S. 191 in Moab, U.S. 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon, and I-15 in St. George,” according to Gleason. “Vehicles wider than 12 feet are restricted on I-15 near Beaver and U.S. 191 in Moab. Drivers should plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and consider alternate routes.”
UDOT reminds travelers to stay alert, put away distractions, and focus on the road.
“With more people traveling for Spring Break, it is especially important that drivers pay attention and be safe behind the wheel,” Gleason said. “Choosing to make one small change, such as putting a phone in ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode, can make a big difference in saving lives on Utah highways.”
While construction season hasn’t quite hit, orange cones are out in several locations across the state.
Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. For the latest information on traffic conditions across the state, visit the UDOT Traffic website (udottraffic.utah.gov) or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android. Drivers can also follow UDOT on social media, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.