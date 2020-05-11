When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down businesses and restaurants, it also caused the closure of many non-profit agencies partnered with the United Way of Utah County.
For Scott Allen, 52, who is very social, the closure of United Way partner Recreation and Habilitation (RAH) was hard.
When Scott was very young he had seizures that caused intellectual disabilities. Rather than institutionalizing him as was the trend in those days, his family cared for him at home. RAH has been his social outlet.
To help families like the Allens, who are attached to these partner agencies like RAH, the United Way of Utah County started a COVID Community Response Fund.
The fund has raised over $175,000 to support these residents in Utah County, according to Bill Hulterstrom, president and CEO of United Way of Utah County.
“The funds raised by the Response Fund are used to support local families' financial self-sufficiency, education and health, especially mental health,” said Janie Brigman, corporate engagement and marketing director.
Cheryl Adamson, director of RAH said, “We had to completely cease all of our programs.”
Scott Allen and his mother, Pat Allen, are just a two-member family now since his father died. Pat Allena also is losing her eyesight. An electronic device the Allens received allows Scott to see friends and have classes. This has been a great boon to the family, Adamson said.
“Scott has not been able to go to his work site and will be one of the last to return because of a heart condition,” Adamson said. “Zoom gatherings and a data package gives an extra layering of protection (for Scott). He can see friends and interact.”
For members of RAH, who most often have complications from birth with intellectual disabilities, including Down syndrome and autism, having to stay away from socializing and learning is very hard and has caused depression and loneliness, according to Adamson.
“They are isolated at home, and then they are isolating in their rooms,” Adamson said. “We asked what could we do.”
Through the United Way fund, RAH was able to bring technology into member homes through several types of devices, including tablets, laptops and smartphones.
“A donation from Google was specifically used to help provide access to technology so the individuals can remain involved with group activities online,” Adamson said.
These devices are used to hold Zoom get-togethers and to help RAH members socialize while distancing. The members also get gift bags that have items to help with learning and handling the Zoom meetings like work cards, pencils, paper and more.
RAH and a few other nonprofits that have received funding from the United Way COVID Community Response Fund include:
Community Action Services and Food Bank
The funding expanded rent assistance programs to ensure safe housing for Utah County residents.
Over 30 clients will receive assistance with rent and late fee payments.
“One example of people served by Community Action is a young couple who both were in a car accident and lost their jobs,” Brigman said. “Because they were behind in rent, they also had massive late fees which they couldn't pay and were evicted.”
Family Support and Treatment Center
“Donations (from the COVID fund) help fund and expand mental health services like telehealth therapy sessions,” said Janelle Christensen, executive director. “Family Support has seen firsthand the mental health effects from isolation and added stress of current events.”
The center is now offering telehealth options, as employees transition their typical 150 therapy sessions a week to online sessions.
“Offering this option was a great way for me to continue my mental health journey while also practicing safe social distancing,” said a single mom from Lehi who is going back to school. “I feel this is an extremely effective way to continue counseling sessions (even without a virus plaguing the world) when you just can't get into the physical place of business."
As more and more people begin to feel the mental and emotional ramifications of a pandemic and subsequent social distancing, Family Support anticipates (and has seen) an increased need and desire to access services, even via unconventional methods.
“Our team is currently accepting intakes for new ongoing clients, as well as providing one-time crisis appointments for those in need,” Christensen said.
"Telehealth has not only enabled my existing clients and I to maintain a therapeutic relationship, allowing them to continue their healing journey, but has given many new clients access to mental health resources, who otherwise would not have been able to get help during this challenging and unpredictable time," said Stuart Harper, a licensed clinical social worker and registered play therapist supervisor and treatment coordinator at Family Support.
"Using telehealth has been, I feel, essential during this time of quarantine,” said one mother. “If I had to go this many weeks without being able to meet with my therapist, it would have made things so much harder. Things are hard enough as it is, therapy has definitely helped me to get through it, on top of the things we were working on already.”
Alpine House
Funds distributed provided food and safe housing for adults with mental illnesses, many of whom may have a higher risk of contracting illness and having additional complications. These individuals typically have limited options for housing and could otherwise become homeless, according to Brigman.
“We are so grateful for the generous donations made by donors and businesses who help support families during this difficult time,” Hulterstrom said. “United Way is not alone in this; we work with amazing partner agencies to serve our community’s changing needs.”
To learn more about United Way’s COVID Community Response Fund, visit unitedwayuc.org/COVID-19. If you need assistance, please call Utah 211 or visit 211utah.org.