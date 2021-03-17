April 15, tax day, is less than one month away, and some families and individuals are still figuring out how they are going to get their tax returns prepared and filed.
This year, United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is helping community members file their taxes online, through virtual appointments, and physically distanced in-person appointments at the new Utah Community Credit Union/United Way VITA Center.
The VITA program provides low- and moderate-income individuals and families with free, reliable assistance in filing federal tax returns.
In 2020, thousands of VITA volunteers prepared millions of tax returns nationwide resulting in more than $1.7 billion returning to local communities. The program will be a resource to many during the 2021 filing season, as families continue to struggle with having enough resources to meet their financial obligations, according to the national VITA Program.
Locally, the UCCU/United Way VITA Center allows volunteers and VITA clients to be spread out and maintain safe distances as the community is still struggling with COVID.
United Way of Utah County’s EveryDay Support initiative helps local families become more financially stable. VITA is part of that support, according to Bill Hulterstrom, president and CEO of United Way of Utah County.
“For many families in Utah County, their tax return is the largest lump sum they will see all year,” Hulterstrum said. “Filing their taxes for free and qualifying for tax credits allows these families to buy groceries, pay bills and provide for their children.”
Not only is UCCU providing the office space for the UCCU/United Way VITA Center, but it also is a premier sponsor for United Way’s financial stability work, according to Hulterstrom.
Last year, UCCU’s December Giving online event helped raise over $21,000 to fund EveryDay Support programs, like VITA, to help families get back on their feet.
“We truly appreciate the opportunity to be involved in the important work United Way is doing here,” said Bret VanAusdal, president/CEO of Utah Community Credit Union. “UCCU enjoys our decades-long partnership with United Way, so we were excited to step up to help with VITA this year.”
John Christensen, a freshman at Brigham Young University, started volunteering for the VITA program as a way to prepare for the accounting program. His recent missionary service for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Ecuador also has allowed him to help native Spanish speakers file their taxes, according to Hulterstrom.
“I love the Latino community because of my ties to Ecuador and their characteristic friendliness,” Christensen said. “My interaction with them fulfilled the exact reason why I choose to serve with United Way.”
Community member Vivis King said her taxes are generally easy to complete with the help of the VITA program and its volunteers.
“It’s very fast and easy, and I get everything I should have in return very quickly, she said.
“We could not run the VITA program this year without support from partners like Utah Community Credit Union,” Hulterstrom said. “This essential service helps to bring back more than 4 million dollars in tax refunds to our community, and this year that is needed more than ever.”
United Way VITA volunteers also receive the satisfaction of knowing they help those who need an essential service done. Volunteers vary from students, to university professors, to certified accountants, who all have been Internal Revenue Service certified to help others with taxes.
To learn more about United Way’s VITA services, next year’s volunteer opportunities, and how to file your taxes online, visit http:/uwayuc.org/taxhelp.