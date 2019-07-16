Provo Power had resolved most power outage areas in south Provo as of 7:40 p.m., according to Provo Power's website map.
A predicted 2,000 to 3,000 people Tuesday afternoon in south Provo were affected, according to Kat Linford, public information officer for Provo Power.
According to the map, the outage has been reduced significantly, with the most concentrated area still affected between Center Street and 1820 South and between 500 West and 1100 West.
Linford said the outage was caused when a bird nest touched one of the transformers and burned up.
Crews are continuing to work on restoring power.
This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.